‘Till death do us part’: See pics from Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s wedding

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are happily married and sharing their special day with their followers.

A day after officially tying the knot, the newlyweds posted a number of black-and-white photos of themselves after their courthouse wedding.

“Till death do us part,” the now-husband and wife captioned their Instagram slideshows shared on Monday. In the first photo, the pair are seen kissing while sitting in Barker’s car that has a “Just Married” sign attached to the back.

Kardashian wore a white minidress, which featured long sleeves that connected to her veil. Barker looked sleek in all black. The bride’s grandmother, and Kris Jenner’s mom, Mary Jo “MJ” Campbell, is also seen in the pics.

A source close to the Blink-182 drummer confirmed to NBC News that the pair officially tied the knot Sunday.

TMZ first reported that the two exchanged vows at the Santa Barbara, California, courthouse.

The reality star and musician got engaged in October of last year, after dating for less than a year. The duo held a "practice" wedding at the One Love Wedding Chapel on April 4, with an Elvis Presley impersonator officiating the ceremony.

While the two have made things official, People reported that their plan is to have a wedding in Italy with their friends and family.

In April, Barker explained why his now-wife is the perfect partner, telling Billboard that they’re “very similar, with our backs to the wall.”

“We have no quit, and I need someone like that in my life,” he added.