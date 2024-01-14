How to watch and stream the 2023 Emmys

After a nearly four-month delay, it’s almost time for the 2023 Emmy Awards.

Although calendars have already turned to 2024, the 75th Emmys —which will honor shows released from June 1, 2022, to May 31, 2023— are finally here.

The awards ceremony, celebrating the best television shows and actors, was originally supposed to air on Sept. 18, 2023. But the show was rescheduled due to the Writers Guild of America and SAG-AFTRA strikes.

The Emmys will air on Jan. 15. Rodin Eckenroth / Getty Images

As writers and actors took to the picket lines over the summer, they adhered to strict union rules. SAG-AFTRA prevented union members from appearing “on an award show to promote a struck project (whether nominated or not) or accept an award for performance in a struck production,” according to strike guidelines.

Variety reported in July 2023 that the Television Academy and Fox were considering postponing the ceremony, which had not happened since the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.

The Television Academy later announced a new date for the show and shared more details about the host and presenters in the days leading up to the ceremony.

Read on for everything you need to know about the 2023 Emmys and how to tune in.

When are the 2023 Emmys?

The 75th Emmys will air live at 8 p.m. ET on Monday, Jan. 15, 2024, Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

The ceremony will be filmed at the Peacock Theater in downtown Los Angeles.

How to watch the 2023 Emmys ceremony

The Emmys rotate between the four major networks— NBC, ABC, CBS and Fox — every year. This year, the show will be broadcast live on Fox.

To watch the ceremony live, viewers will have to tune into Fox or pay for a subscription service that includes the network, such as Hulu + Live TV or YouTube TV.

The 75th Emmy Awards ceremony will be available to stream on Hulu Jan. 16.

How to watch the 2023 Emmys red carpet pre-show

The “Countdown to the Emmys” pre-show kicks off at 5 p.m. ET. The official red-carpet pre-show will feature E! hosts and experts discussing the arrivals, fashion and biggest awards of the evening.

An hour later, the “Emmys Live From E!” show begins with host Laverne Cox. Comedian Heather McMahan will join Cox throughout the show as well as journalist and fashion expert Zanna Roberts Rassi and late night television host Amber Ruffin.

Los Angeles residents can also tune into a special “Live From the Emmys” broadcast on KTLA with news anchors Sam Rubin, Jessica Holmes, Doug Kolk and Megan Henderson.

People and Entertainment Weekly are teaming up for their own red carpet coverage, too. Hosted by Jeremy Parsons and Janine Rubenstein, People and EW’s show will stream on their websites, YouTube, Facebook and Twitter pages and PeopleTV.

Immediately after the 2023 Emmys wrap at 11 p.m. ET — or around that time since award shows tend to go over — viewers can return to E! to watch the “Emmys After Party.” During the after show, designer and “Real Housewives of New York City” cast member Jenna Lyons, actor and “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Garcelle Beauvais and E!’s Justin Sylvester and Erin Lim will chat about the most surprising moments from the night.

Who is nominated at the 2023 Emmys?

Hit shows from HBO are all over the nomination list for the 75th Emmy Awards. “Succession” leads with 27 nods, “The Last of Us” closely follows with 24 and “The White Lotus” has 23.

“Ted Lasso” also scored 21 nominations for Apple TV+.

See the full list of nominees for the 2023 Emmys here.

Who has already won a 2023 Emmy?

Every year, a few trophies are handed out early at the Creative Arts Emmys.

The Creative Arts Emmys occurred over two nights on Jan. 6 and 7 — the same day at the Golden Globe Awards —and were added to Hulu on Jan. 14.

“The Last of Us” already picked up eight wins, including best guest actor in a drama series for Nick Offerman’s performance and best guest actress in a drama series for Storm Reid.

“The White Lotus” and “The Bear” also won four awards each.

Keke Palmer made history as she collected the Emmy for outstanding host for a game show for “Password.” According to Variety, Palmer is the first Black woman to win the category.

Who is hosting, presenting and performing?

On Dec. 13, 2023, Fox and the Television Academy announced that comedian and “Black-ish” star Anthony Anderson will emcee the 75th Emmy Awards.

Anderson, who recently started hosting the Fox show “We Are Family” with his mom Doris, said in a statement, “With our industry’s recent challenges behind us, we can get back to what we love — dressing up and honoring ourselves. And there’s no better celebratory moment to bring the creative community together than the milestone 75th Emmy Awards.”

He continued, “When FOX asked me to host this historic telecast, I was over the moon that Taylor Swift was unavailable, and now I can’t wait to be part of the biggest night in television.”

The Television Academy and Fox also revealed that Christina Applegate, Carol Burnett, Quinta Brunson, Joan Collins, Taraji P. Henson, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Jenna Ortega, Tom Hiddleston and more stars will present awards throughout the evening.

There will be a few cast reunions, as well. Stars from “Sopranos,” “Martin,” “Ally McBeal,” “American Horror Story: Murder House” and “Grey’s Anatomy” will make special appearances. Longtime friends Tina Fey and Amy Poehler will take the stage, too.

Charlie Puth, The War and Treaty and Travis Barker will perform.