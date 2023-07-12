Emmy nominations 2023: See the full list of nominees

Nominations for the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards were announced July 12 as many viewers are rooting for some of their favorites from the past year, from “The White Lotus” and “Succession,” to “Ted Lasso” and “Abbott Elementary.”

Meanwhile, the future of some of these programs are still up in the air amid the Writers Guild of America strike that has gripped Hollywood since May. Productions are on hold and it remains to be seen if the strike will have a lasting impact — or if the shows will soon go on as scheduled.

The 75th Primetime Emmy Awards are scheduled to air Sept. 18 at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.

Outstanding Drama Series

"Andor"

"Better Call Saul"

"The Crown"

"House of the Dragon"

"The Last of Us"

"Succession"

"The White Lotus"

"Yellowjackets"

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Jeff Bridges, "The Old Man"

Brian Cox, "Succession"

Kieran Culkin, "Succession"

Bob Odenkirk, "Better Call Saul"

Pedro Pascal, "The Last of Us"

Jeremy Strong, "Succession"

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Sharon Horgan, "Bad Sisters"

Melanie Lynskey, "Yellowjackets"

Elisabeth Moss, "The Handmaid's Tale"

Bella Ramsey, "The Last of Us"

Keri Russell, "The Diplomat"

Sarah Snook, "Succession"

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

F. Murray Abraham, "The White Lotus"

Nicholas Braun, "Succession"

Michael Imperioli, "The White Lotus"

Theo James, "The White Lotus"

Matthew Macfadyen, "Succession"

Alan Ruck, "Succession"

Will Sharpe, "The White Lotus"

Alexander Skarsgård, "Succession"

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Jennifer Coolidge, "The White Lotus"

Elizabeth Debicki, "The Crown"

Meghann Fahy, "The White Lotus"

Sabrina Impacciatore, "The White Lotus"

Aubrey Plaza, "The White Lotus"

Rhea Seehorn, "Better Call Saul"

J. Smith-Cameron, "Succession"

Simona Tabasco, "The White Lotus"

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series

Murray Bartlett, "The Last of Us"

James Cromwell, "Succession"

Lamar Johnson, "The Last of Us"

Arian Moayed, "Succession"

Nick Offerman, "The Last of Us"

Keivonn Montreal Woodard, "The Last of Us"

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series

Hiam Abbass, "Succession"

Cherry Jones, "Succession"

Melanie Lynskey, "The Last of Us"

Storm Reid, "The Last of Us"

Anna Torv, "The Last of Us"

Harriet Walter, "Succession"

Outstanding Comedy Series

"Abbott Elementary"

"Barry"

"The Bear"

"Jury Duty"

"The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

"Only Murders in the Building"

"Ted Lasso"

"Wednesday"

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Bill Hader, "Barry"

Jason Segel, "Shrinking"

Martin Short, "Only Murders in the Building"

Jason Sudeikis, "Ted Lasso"

Jeremy Allen White, "The Bear"

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate, "Dead to Me"

Rachel Brosnahan, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

Quinta Brunson, "Abbott Elementary"

Natasha Lyonne, "Poker Face"

Jenna Ortega, "Wednesday"

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Carrigan, “Barry”

Phil Dunster, “Ted Lasso”

Brett Goldstein, "Ted Lasso"

James Marsden, "Jury Duty"

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, "The Bear"

Tyler James Williams, "Abbott Elementary"

Henry Winkler, "Barry"

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Alex Borstein, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

Ayo Edebiri, "The Bear"

Janelle James, "Abbott Elementary"

Sheryl Lee Ralph, "Abbott Elementary"

Juno Temple, "Ted Lasso"

Hannah Waddingham, "Ted Lasso"

Jessica Williams, "Shrinking"

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

Jon Bernthal, "The Bear"

Luke Kirby, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

Nathan Lane, "Only Murders In The Building"

Pedro Pascal, "Saturday Night Live"

Oliver Platt, "The Bear"

Sam Richardson, "Ted Lasso"

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

Becky Ann Baker, "Ted Lasso"

Quinta Brunson, "Saturday Night Live"

Taraji P. Henson, "Abbott Elementary"

Judith Light, "Poker Face"

Sarah Niles, "Ted Lasso"

Harriet Walter, "Ted Lasso"

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series

"Beef"

"Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story"

"Daisy Jones and the Six"

"Fleishman Is in Trouble"

"Obi-Wan Kenobi"

Outstanding Television Movie

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Taron Egerton, "Black Bird"

Kumail Nanjiani, "Welcome to Chippendales"

Evan Peters, "Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story"

Daniel Radcliffe, "Weird: The Al Yankovic Story"

Michael Shannon, "George & Tammy"

Steven Yeun, "Beef"

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Lizzy Caplan, "Fleishman Is In Trouble"

Jessica Chastain, "George & Tammy"

Dominique Fishback, "Swarm"

Riley Keough, "Daisy Jones and the Six"

Ali Wong, "Beef"

Kathryn Hahn, "Tiny Beautiful Things"

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Jesse Plemons, “Love & Death”

Joseph Lee, “Beef”

Murray Bartlett, “Welcome to Chippendales”

Paul Walter Hauser, “Black Bird”

Ray Liotta, “Black Bird”

Richard Jenkins, “Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”

Young Mazino, “Beef”

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Annaleigh Ashford, "Welcome to Chippendales"

Camila Morrone, "Daisy Jones & The Six"

Claire Danes, "Fleishman Is In Trouble"

Juliette Lewis, "Welcome to Chippendales"

Maria Bello, "Beef"

Merritt Wever, "Tiny Beautiful Things"

Niecy Nash-Betts, "Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story"

Outstanding Animated Program

Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance

Outstanding Narrator

Outstanding Talk Series

"The Daily Show with Trevor Noah"

"Jimmy Kimmel Live!"

"Late Night with Seth Meyers"

"The Late Show with Stephen Colbert"

"The Problem with Jon Stewart"

Outstanding Variety Sketch Series

Outstanding Variety Special (Live)

Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)

Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special

Outstanding Reality Competition Program

"The Amazing Race"

"RuPaul's Drag Race"

"Survivor"

"Top Chef"

"The Voice"

Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program

Outstanding Competition Program

Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program

Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special

Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series

Exceptional Merit In Documentary Filmmaking

Outstanding Short Form Comedy, Drama or Variety Series

Outstanding Actor in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series

Outstanding Actress in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series

Outstanding Short Form Nonfiction or Reality Series

Outstanding Short Form Animated Program