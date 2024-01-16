What time does the Emmy Awards end? We have an answer

The Emmy Awards honors the best in TV — but the actual ceremony is more like a movie. A long movie.

You may be wondering, at some point, "What time does the Emmy Awards end?" The show, which is airing on Fox this year, started at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT following a red carpet pre-show and will span for three hours.

That means the 2023 Emmys, held in 2024, should end around 11 p.m. ET/8 p.m. PT.

Host Anthony Anderson's mom is on hand to speed up the 27 acceptance speeches and make sure things go according to plan.

An ode to TV, this year's awards ceremony is interspersed with cast reunions, like "The Sopranos" and "Grey's Anatomy," in addition to memorable acceptance speeches. Host Anthony Anderson kicked off with a song-filled monologue that payed homage to TV history.

Hosted by Anthony Anderson, the 2023 Emmys, which were rescheduled from September 2023 to January 2024, are broadcast live from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT, with the red carpet starting earlier. The 2023 Emmys are available to watch on live on Fox and stream on Hulu the following day.Leading the list of nominees include “Succession” and “The Last of Us.” There will be a number of A-list stars and appearances from famous faces, including reunions from shows like “Grey’s Anatomy,” “Martin,” “Ally McBeal” and more.Follow TODAY.com for complete Emmys coverage, including this year’s winners and unexpected moments