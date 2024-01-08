IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

The stars usually show up to awards shows arm in arm, not arm in sling.
By Drew Weisholtz

Pedro Pascal was up for a Golden Globe Award during the Jan. 7 ceremony, but that’s not what had fans talking.

The actor attended the event with his right arm in a sling.

“What happened to you?” he was asked by a reporter in a video posted on X by the Associated Press.

“I fell,” replied the “Last of Us” star.

“Be careful. Exactly. It can happen to anybody,” he continued.

Pascal was nominated for best performance by a male actor in a television series (drama), but lost to Kieran Culkin for Succession.”

In his acceptance speech, Culkin playfully ragged on Pascal.

“Thanks to ‘Succession,’ I’ve been here a couple times, it’s nice. I accepted I wasn’t going to be on this stage. So this is a nice moment. Suck it, Pedro. Sorry,” he said.

Pedro Pascal
Pedro Pascal at the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards on January 07, 2024 in Beverly Hills, CA.Amy Sussman / Getty Images

“Sorry. Mine,” he jokingly added while clutching his award, as Pascal looked on and laughed.

Last year, Pascal talked about another injury he endured, noting he got an eye infection because of his work on “Game on Thrones.”

“I remember, earlier on, because of ‘Game of Thrones’ and the way my character died ... people were super into taking selfies with their thumbs in my eyes,” he said on  The Hollywood Reporter’s drama actors roundtable. His character, Oberyn Martell, was killed when his eyes were gouged and his skull was crushed in a fight.

“At first, I was so earnest and happy about the success of the character in the show, I would let them! In New York!” he added. “And then I remember getting a bit of an eye infection.”

