Is Target open on Labor Day? What to know about the store's holiday hours

For many, Labor Day weekend is the last chance to soak up the summer sun with family and friends. But for you, it may be an excuse to go to your happy place: Target.

Since Labor Day is a designated time to rest, recover and recognize all your hard work, it only makes sense to spend the day perusing the aisles for fall decor, cute workwear, groceries or whatever else you could possibly need (or, let's face it, want to spend your hard-earned money on).

But first, it’s important to know if Target will be open on Labor Day and if so, whether or not stores will be operating with regular or special holiday hours. Although many stores keep their doors open, some major retailers like Costco observe the federal holiday.

So, what are Target's Labor Day plans this year? Read on to find out.

What are Target’s Labor Day hours?

Good news: Target is open on Labor Day! “Target stores will be operating Labor Day weekend with our normal store business hours, which vary by location," a Target representative told TODAY.

As always, confirm your local store's hours before you hop in the car. "Use the "Use Target.com’s ‘Find a store’ feature to select your store and view the store hours for the upcoming week."

Where else can I shop on Labor Day?

Start your day at Target, then head to the following stores to check even more things off your shipping list. Best of all: Some of these stores are offering some serious Labor Day deals!