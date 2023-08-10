Target is adding Starbucks to its curbside delivery at 1,700 stores

Killing two major errands — groceries and coffee — with one stone is now possible, thanks to Target.

On Aug. 9, Target Corporation announced that customers nationwide will be able to add anything from the Starbucks menu to their Target order and have it delivered directly to their car at stores offering the company’s Drive Up service. This service allows customers to order products, pay through the app and get their items delivered directly to their car.

This grand(e) addition to the Target’s Drive Up service began its rollout this summer and will be available at all the 1,700-plus stores with both Starbucks Cafés and Drive Up service by October.

Target announced that customers nationwide will be able to add anything from the Starbucks menu to their Drive Up order. Courtesy Target

“Our guests have long told us Drive Up is a game-changer, adding convenience to their daily life, especially when they’re short on time,” said Mark Schindele, Target’s chief stores officer, in a press release. “We’ve continued listening to our guests, who’ve told us overwhelmingly that Drive Up with Starbucks would bring even more ease and joy to every Target run.”

Target says it made the decision to spread the Starbucks love into its own parking lots after mounting a successful pilot program, testing the process to make sure it was “efficient and easy for team members,” as well as for guests.

While Starbucks has its own mobile ordering system, other chains like Kroger, Safeway, Barnes & Noble and Meijer also offer Starbucks in stores. Target says, however, that its move makes it the first retailer to offer this particular service “at this scale.”

Here’s how the new service works:

After a guest places a Drive Up order at a participating Target store and receives notification that it’s ready to pick up, they’ll indicate they are on the way in the Target app.

The guest will then receive a prompt in the app to place a beverage or food order from the Starbucks menu. They make their Starbucks selection, click “Add for Drive Up” and pay for the order. This means you have to buy something else at Target in order for this service to be activated.

Finally, when a customer parks in the Drive Up parking area and taps “I’m here” in the Target app, a Target team member then delivers the Starbucks order, along with whatever else they ordered via the Drive Up feature, to their car.

“Starbucks has a long history of adapting and innovating how we serve our customers, meeting them where they are,” said Mark Ring, senior vice president, U.S. Licensed Stores, Starbucks Canada and Siren Retail. “Offering the Starbucks Experience to the Target Drive Up guest is a great example of two iconic brands creating a joyful moment in a way that Starbucks and Target are uniquely positioned to do together.”

Target says that the ability to add a Starbucks menu item to a Drive Up order was Target guests’ most-requested feature. And, looking at social media, the new addition is already garnering applause.

“I can add @Starbucks to my @Target drive-up order?! The future is now!” tweeted one user, showing the feature in action.

“Coming back from lunch after picking up my target drive up order and my 50% off iced coffee from Starbucks,” tweeted another, referring to the coffee retailer’s recently ended deal.

“Adding a Starbucks order to a drive up order at Target is revolutionary,” tweeted another person, to which someone else replied, “WHAT!!!!”

Along with the Starbucks-focused update to Target parking lots everywhere, another recent change to its Drive Up service must be noted: As of this summer, you can now make a product return free of charge at Target stores across the U.S. Check yet another errand off your list.