Is Costco open on Labor Day? Here's what you need to know

If you want it, Costco's probably got it.

Maybe it's an extra bag of hamburger buns for your Labor Day cookout. Or a few more pool floats to replace the ones that have been worn down after a long (and very fun) summer. Whatever you need, there's a chance you'll find it at the big-box retailer — in bulk and at a budget-friendly price, no less. That is, unless the store is closed.

There aren't any guarantees, especially since Costco closes its doors for a handful of holidays throughout the year. But does Labor Day make the cut? We've got the answer below, along with the Labor Day hours for similar stores like Walmart and Target ... just in case you need 'em.

Is Costco open on Labor Day?

We hate to be the bearer of bad news, but Costco is closed on Labor Day. "All U.S. Costco warehouses will be closed on Monday, September 5, 2022 in observance of Labor Day," a Costco spokesperson told TODAY.

But if you're a loyal Costco shopper, this news shouldn't come as too much of a surprise. All Costco warehouses are closed for seven holidays each year: New Year’s Day, Easter Sunday, Memorial Day, Fourth of July, Labor Day, Thanksgiving and Christmas.

Where else can I shop on Labor Day?

Since Costco is out of the question, we've rounded up a list of other stores keeping their doors open on Labor Day. Store hours may vary by location, so call ahead or check the retailer's website for confirmation.