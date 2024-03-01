It's Employee Appreciation Day. Here's how to celebrate

Employee Appreciation Day is observed each year on March 1.

It's a day dedicated to letting workers know that their efforts and contributions are valued, as well as providing an opportunity for employers and organizations to express their gratitude.

The holiday first got its start back in 1995 and was conceived by Bob Nelson, a board member of Recognition Professionals International. Though Nelson was initially prompted to initiate the recognition as a way to promote his book "1,001 Ways to Reward Employees," the idea took root and now, nearly 30 years later, it's grown into an annual observation.

If you're looking for ways to celebrate Employee Appreciation Day this year, you're in luck. We've gathered a list of ideas to help inspire whatever it is you decide on. From bringing in lunch to writing out personal notes, you're sure to find what you're looking in the list below.

After all, a little recognition goes a long way in letting employees, workers and coworkers know that when it comes to the time and energy they put into their jobs, it's noticed. And more than that? Appreciated.

So, read on for easy ideas on how to say, "Thank you for all you do, each and every day."

Share your sentiments in a card

Nothing says "thank you" more than a handwritten note or personal card. Depending on the number of employees either in your organization or under your supervision, if possible, write out a short message to each one, explaining what each individual contributes to the company or means to you.

An awards ceremony

Showing your appreciation can be as easy as singling out achievements by employees. What better way to do than by hosting an awards ceremony? If you want to keep things light, feel free to make it humorous like doling out superlative awards including Most Energetic or Least Likely to Miss a Meeting. Or, make it a serious event and spotlight accomplishments across the company or team.

Ice cream

This one hardly needs explaining because who doesn't love ice cream? Grab a few containers at the store or make it easy and buy ice cream on stick. Depending on the size of your organization or team, you can even rent an ice cream machine and make cones for the crowd.

Bring in lunch

For a lot of people, lunch is the hardest meal of the day to figure out, which makes it extra special when someone else does the work for you. Order out or have lunch catered. Gather employees and enjoy it together.

Take a break

Give employees or workers a well-deserved break. Naturally, they already get lunch and other designated break times during the day. But they'll surely appreciate some unexpected extra time to either run an errand or linger over lunch. Or, if it's reasonable for the organization, send everyone home a bit early on Employee Appreciation Day to enjoy a bit of extra leisure time.

Hand out snacks

Recognition doesn't have to be elaborate. In fact, it can be as simple as bringing in snacks, treats, candy or anything else you can think of that's out of the ordinary to show your appreciation. As the old saying goes, "It's the thought that counts," and workers will certainly be grateful that you've taken the time to do something thoughtful.

Gift cards

You'll make employees' day if you hand them a gift card as a way of expressing your gratitude. No need to spend big — even a $5 card to a local restaurant or coffee shop along with a note that reads "Enjoy a cup of coffee on us" is sure to brighten someone's morning.

Team activity

Use Employee Appreciation Day to unite workers in a group activity. Plan something in advance like a volunteer event, luncheon or team outing. Or doing something spur-of-the-moment like hosting a team trivia contest or other game that all employees can join in on.

Spotlight achievements

While most companies use employee reviews to recognize accomplishments, Employee Appreciation Day is also a great time to take an extra moment to call out achievements. Depending on the size of your organization, find time to tell each of your workers something amazing they've done or why they add value to the team

Send a company-wide email

If time is short and but it's important to let employees know that you appreciate them and all their hard work, a group email is a totally acceptable. Take a few moments to gather your thoughts, as well as all the reasons why you're happy they are there and let everyone know that when it comes to gratitude, you couldn't be more grateful to have them onboard.