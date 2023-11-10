Saturday, Nov. 11, is Veterans Day, a day set aside each year to honor and recognize U.S. veterans who’ve served their country.

Parades and commemorations mark the holiday and to thank service members for their service, many restaurants and businesses offer discounts, free food and other benefits.

Established as “Armistice Day” in 1938, the day was set aside to mark the end of fighting in World War I. However, in 1954 it was changed to include service members in all wars and now, all these years later, Veterans Day is observed annually on Nov. 11.

Because it’s a federal holiday, most government agencies and schools are closed. This year, it's a bit tricky because Veterans Day falls on a weekend. So, what does the mean for financial institutions? Are banks open on Veterans Day?

Whether or not you’ve got the day off, you might be planning to swing by your local branch to make a deposit, withdrawal or simply. square away your finances. Here’s what to know in advance.

Are banks open on Veterans Day 2023?

Throughout the year, there are 11 designated federal holidays and Veterans Day is one of them. As a result, most government offices, including the USPS, schools and financial institutions are closed in observance of the holiday.

In 2023, Veterans Day falls on a Saturday, which means a majority of banks will be closed on Saturday, Nov. 11.

Some banks already operate on a Monday – Friday schedule, while others offer abbreviated hours on Saturday mornings. Either way, most, if not all, financial institutions will be closed on Saturday, Nov. 11, which means you'll need to plan according if you normally transact your business outside of the workweek.

And, since banks aren't open on Sundays, normal transactions won't resume until Monday, Nov. 13. ATMs, however, will remain open, but online banking services may be limited or delayed.

The following banks will be closed on Saturday, Nov. 11:

Bank of America

Chase

Citibank

Capital One

PNC Bank

Santander Bank

TD Bank

Truist

Wells Fargo

While banks and post offices are closed on Veterans Day, most stores and restaurants remain open. Of course, it’s always a good idea to check local hours before heading out.

How many more bank holidays are there after Veterans Day?

Thought it’s hard to believe, 2024 is right around the corner. In 2023, there are just two federal holidays left in which banks will be closed:

Thanksgiving Day | Thursday, Nov. 23

Thursday, Nov. 23 Christmas Day | Monday, Dec. 25

What are the Federal Reserve holidays in 2024?

In total, there are 11 bank holidays each year. Here’s a list of all the holidays in 2024.