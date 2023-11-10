Figuring out whether your favorite restaurant is open on a particular holiday can take a bit of digging. Craving a Chick-fil-A fix and don’t have time to do the legwork yourself? Here’s everything we know about the fast-food chain’s Veterans Day hours on Friday, Nov. 10 (when the holiday is federally observed) and Saturday, Nov. 11 (the actual holiday).
Is Chick-fil-A open on Veterans Day?
Per the Chick-fil-A website, “hours may differ on holidays,” so it’s best to check with your local restaurant before heading out to eat. However, the company only lists Thanksgiving and Christmas as days when the restaurant is universally closed. To find hours for your local Chick-fil-A, click here or call ahead.
Most Chick-fil-A locations, though, will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 10 and Saturday, Nov. 11.
Does Chick-fil-A offer discounts for veterans?
Your local Chick-fil-A might offer a veterans discount, but that’s up to the discretion of each local franchise owner. The same goes for other discounts, including those for senior citizens and students.
Plenty of restaurants are offering Veterans Day deals
Whether you’re a veteran or an active duty military member, many restaurants are rolling out the red carpet on Veterans Day with discounts and freebies.
Here are a few highlights (see the full list here):
- Applebee’s: The chain will give active duty military, veterans and reserves/National Guard members a free full-size entrée while dining in-restaurant.
- Arby’s: Veterans and active service members can score a free Classic Roast Beef Sandwich at participating locations.
- Buffalo Wild Wings: Veterans and active duty military will be rewarded for their service with a free order of 10 Boneless Wings and Fries.
- Denny’s: The restaurant will offer active and retired military personnel a free Grand Slam meal at Denny’s on Nov. 10 between 5 a.m. and 12 p.m.
- Dunkin’: At participating locations, retired and active military members will get a free doughnut of their choice.
- IHOP: Veterans and active duty military will be treated to free Red, White, & Blueberry Pancakes or a free Pancake Combo.
- Krispy Kreme: Veterans and active military personnel will get a free doughnut of their choice and a small coffee (hot or iced).
- Starbucks: Veterans, military service members and military spouses are entitled to a free tall hot or iced brewed coffee.
- Wendy’s: Veterans and active duty military can score a free breakfast combo during breakfast hours.