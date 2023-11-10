Figuring out whether your favorite restaurant is open on a particular holiday can take a bit of digging. Craving a Chick-fil-A fix and don’t have time to do the legwork yourself? Here’s everything we know about the fast-food chain’s Veterans Day hours on Friday, Nov. 10 (when the holiday is federally observed) and Saturday, Nov. 11 (the actual holiday).

Is Chick-fil-A open on Veterans Day?

Per the Chick-fil-A website, “hours may differ on holidays,” so it’s best to check with your local restaurant before heading out to eat. However, the company only lists Thanksgiving and Christmas as days when the restaurant is universally closed. To find hours for your local Chick-fil-A, click here or call ahead.

Most Chick-fil-A locations, though, will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 10 and Saturday, Nov. 11.

Does Chick-fil-A offer discounts for veterans?

Your local Chick-fil-A might offer a veterans discount, but that’s up to the discretion of each local franchise owner. The same goes for other discounts, including those for senior citizens and students.

Plenty of restaurants are offering Veterans Day deals

Whether you’re a veteran or an active duty military member, many restaurants are rolling out the red carpet on Veterans Day with discounts and freebies.

