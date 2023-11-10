Every year, Americans celebrate Veterans Day on Nov. 11 to pay tribute to U.S. service members and their selfless acts of bravery. It's a day to honor veterans and retired/active duty service members and give them the kudos they deserve.

In addition to sharing food deals and freebies with military members or offering up words or quotes of gratitude to thank them their acts of service, you can also expect that many institutions will likely be closed or have special hours in honor of the holiday.

Veterans Day 2023 falls on a Saturday in 2023, but some businesses are celebrating the big day on Friday, Nov. 10. From the post office to local banks, if you're looking for a complete guide to what stores are open and closed this Veterans Day, we've got you covered.

Banks

Federal Reserve Banks: Federal Reserve Banks are open on Friday, Nov. 10 but the Board of Governors will be closed.

Capital One: The bank's branches are closed on Friday, Nov. 10.

Citibank: All branches are closed on Friday, Nov. 10.

TD Bank: All branches are closed on Saturday, Nov. 11.

Bank of America: Bank of America is closing on Saturday, Nov. 11.

Chase: On Saturday, Nov. 11., Chase locations will be closed.

PNC Bank: PNC Bank will close its branches on Saturday, Nov. 11.

Santander Bank: These branches will be closed on Saturday, Nov. 11.

Truist: Truist will be closed on Saturday, Nov. 11.

Wells Fargo: Banks will be closed on Saturday, Nov. 11.

Other Banks: Make sure to visit your bank's website or call ahead for their holiday hours.

Delivery Companies

The United States Postal Service (USPS): Post offices are closed on Saturday, Nov. 11. Regular operations will resume on Monday, Nov. 13.

UPS: UPS will still be delivering packages on Friday, Nov. 10 and Saturday, Nov. 11.

UPS will still be delivering packages on Friday, Nov. 10 and Saturday, Nov. 11. Fedex: On Friday, Nov. 10, FedEx will modify service to FedEx Express and FedEx Ground Economy. They will be open for other services. On Saturday, Nov. 11, the following services will be open: FedEx Express, FedEx Home Delivery, FedEx Office, FedEx Custom Critical and FedEx Trade Networks. On Nov. 11, the following will be closed: FedEx Ground, FedEx Ground Economy and FedEx Freight.

Government services

Whether you're thinking about renewing your license or checking a book out from your local library, some government-operated services will be closed on Friday. Exceptions exist, of course, so head online to your local organizations' websites to check out their holiday hours.

Stores and restaurants

Many stores close shop on holidays like Thanksgiving or Christmas, but a lot of them (like Target and Walmart) are still open on Veterans Day and offer discounts to veterans and military personnel on the big day. As always, call ahead or check your local store's website for official hours.

Plenty of restaurants are also open on Veterans Day and are serving up a ton of deals for veterans and military personnel.