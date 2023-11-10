Veterans Day is commemorated on Nov. 11 each year to honor American veterans for their service. Originally called “Armistice Day” in remembrance of World War I, the holiday was amended in 1954 to pay tribute to veterans of all wars.

Along with being recognized by fellow Americans, many restaurants and businesses honor veterans with free food, discounts and other perks for their service to the nation.

Since Veterans Day is a federal holiday, a majority of federal employees typically have the day off and most schools are closed in observance of the day.

In 2023, however, the holiday lands on a Saturday, which may leave you wondering if the post office is open on Veterans Day, given that many branches hold Saturday hours and there's usually mail delivery.

To complicate matters, this year many schools, federal offices and other financial institutions will be closed on Friday, Nov. 10 in observance of Veterans Day.

It's all a bit confusing, but thankfully, we're here to break it all down with all the details to ensure any packages that need mailing get sent off in a timely manner, as well as filling you in on when the mail will run in case you're waiting on something important.

Is the post office open on Veterans Day 2023?

According to Albert Ruiz, spokesperson for the USPS, “We will have normal Post Office operations on Friday, Nov. 10, including mail delivery and retail services. In observance of Veterans Day, Post Offices will be closed on Saturday, Nov. 11, with no mail delivery or retail services.”

So, there you have it. The post office will be closed on Veterans Day and the mail will not run on Saturday, Nov. 11.

Since post offices are also closed, with no mail delivery, on Sundays, that means regular USPS service won't resume until Monday, Nov. 13.

That's good to keep in mind if you’re expecting a check or an important document to arrive, have something urgent to mail off like a return or want to get a jumpstart on sending off your holiday cards this year.

What about UPS and FedEx?

Good news. Even though post offices will be closed on Saturday, Nov. 11, UPS stores will remain open and deliveries will occur as usual. Find local hours here.

FedEx ground, express and freight services will be suspended on Veterans Day. However, FedEx Office Print & Ship Center locations will be open for business. Find local hours here.

What other federal holidays will the post office be closed on in 2023?

Even though 2023 is quickly drawing to a close, there are two more federal holidays to note on your calendar.