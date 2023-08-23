As we near the end of summer, we say goodbye to fun and fierce Leo and are met with hard-working, sharp-minded Virgo — not to mention Mercury retrograde, too.

According to astrologer Lisa Stardust, Virgos’ perfectionist tendencies are put toward a higher purpose. Virgos are like cosmic detectives, uncovering the truth and helping others gain clarity. They're known for their analytical nature, which is tempered by their capacity for patience.

Virgo season itself ushers the northern hemisphere into autumn. This is an opportune time to reflect, ground, and tap into that hardworking energy to get those ideas organized and flowing. With the help of this earth sign, you might get your life in order.

When does Virgo season start? Read on for dates

Virgo season this year begins on Aug. 23 and ends on Sept. 22. Last year, Virgo's dates were slightly different, with the sun entering Virgo on Aug. 22, a day earlier.

Why the change? TODAY's astrologer Lisa Stardust says the sun "enters" — or shines its light — on constellations at different times each year. Note that the constellations have shifted, but astrologers still use conception of the night sky seen by the Babylonians 3,000 years ago.

If you were born "on the cusp," an astrological term that refers to the days bordering two signs, these changes are important. People born on Aug. 22 this year would be Leos, but last year would be Virgos.

When do other astrological seasons begin this year?