Libra and Taurus compatibility: What to know about the 2 star signs coming together

Libra loves the finer things in life. The only sign that might love them as much? Taurus.

The air sign and the earth sign are both ruled by Venus, the planet of love and beauty, giving them an extra affection for indulgences. In addition to appreciate sensual pleasures, Taurus and Libra also have a Venusian sense of patience. They can tolerate a lot, seemingly effortlessly.

Where they differ is Libra going with the flow, while Taurus tends to dig their heels in certain areas stubbornly. Generally speaking, Air signs are easy and breezy, while earth signs get rooted in their ideas. Despite this fact, they are both relatively peaceful and loving signs overall. Libra, the cardinal sign in the pair, will initiate, and Taurus, the fixed sign, will carry that torch.

Find out more about their connection below.

All about Taurus and Libra: The basics

Taurus

Dates: April 20 to May 20

Element: Earth

Modality: Fixed

Planetary ruler: Venus

Represented by: The Bull

Famous Taureans: Kelly Clarkson, Gigi Hadid, Lana Condor, Cher, Channing Tatum, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Adele, Sam Smith, Janet Jackson, George Clooney, Gal Gadot, Tina Fey, Travis Scott, Rosario Dawson, Barbara Streisand

Libra

Dates: September 23 to October 22

Element: Air

Modality: Cardinal

Planetary ruler: Venus

Represented by: The Scales

Famous Libras: Kim Kardashian, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Naomi Osaka, Bella Hadid, Serena Williams, Gwyneth Paltrow, Cardi B, Doja Cat, Jenna Ortega, Bruno Mars, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Hillary Duff, Donald Glover, Kelly Ripa

Libra and Taurus personalities

Libra

Libras are known for their calm and peaceful demeanors, which means this air sign often remains calm. This sign often finds themselves in long-term relationships. They choose to work through issues and use differences as catalysts to grow. Libras use their significant others, friends and colleagues as lighthouses, helping them navigate their days. Libras will become experts in their loved ones, making them feel special and heard.

Taurus

What does "grounded" mean to a Taurus? It means comfortable! This Earth sign loves to cultivate a sense of coziness, whether that means curling up in a blanket or simply spending time in the presence of loved ones, without a word exchanged. While they have busy social lives, they do require time to recharge between obligations, and they love to sleep. Although their love of relaxing gives them a reputation for being lazy, they tend to be quite ambitious and can achieve lofty goals when they set their minds. They are big-hearted and compassionate hosts.

Overall Taurus-Libra compatibility

The planet Venus rules both Libra and Taurus. Since Venus is the planet of love and relationships, Libra and Taurus yearn for security in partnerships. They prefer the finer things in life, avoid confrontation, and understand each other deeply, making them want to connect and stay together for the long term. Both are charming and artistic signs who wish to create art together and build a foundation that lasts the test of time.

Friendship

This duo will prefer nights out to nights in — think concert buddies. If they spend time at home, it'll be because they're helping one another with interior decorating. Taurus can help Libra move past their indecisiveness, while Libra will encourage Taurus to consider new perspectives. Taurus’ stubborn nature could rub Libra wrong from time to time. But Libra is patient enough to wait it out.

Romance

Libra and Taurus love to woo and be wooed. They also share a love for lounging, so it might be challenging to get them to get out of the house together, especially once they’ve brewed some tea, put on their PJs, and have cuddled up on the couch gossiping under a soft blanket. Taurus may be a bit possessive, and Libra may be too flirty, potentially leading to disagreements.

Marriage

Home is where the heart is with these two. Taurus will always welcome Libra from one of their many outings with a delicious meal or a snack. This pair will succeed if Taurus can relinquish control over Libra’s social life and Libra can respect the boundaries of a Taurus. They must accept that their views of the world are inherently different, but that does not make either wrong. Opinionated and assured Taurus must be patient when their partner has difficulty deciding quickly.

Colleagues

When these two share a goal, nothing can stand in their way. They both crave stability and security, so everyone may need to be patient in working together to earn one another’s trust. Both signs are very patient, so giving them a project that requires perseverance will pay off. Don’t expect them to work well under a severe deadline. However, they both tend to work at their own pace.

Famous Taurus-Libra couples

Anna Strout (Taurus) and Jesse Eisenberg (Libra)

Rebecca Hall (Taurus) and Morgan Spector (Libra)

Audrey Hepburn (Taurus) and Robert Wolders (Libra)

Pierce Brosnan (Taurus) and Keely Shaye Smith (Libra)

Eva Peron (Taurus) and Juan Peron (Libra)