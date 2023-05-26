The fixed earth sign Taurus never wavers. This quality makes them formidable opponents in an argument — and stellar romantic partners.

When they fall in love, this Venus-ruled sign will give their all to their partner and expect the same in return. This means decadent gifts, food, and lots of one-on-one time cuddling. In terms of friendship, the Bull is a rode or die sign who’ll go to bat for their besties and never sway in their appreciation for their crew.

“In matters of the heart, Taurus desires stability, loyalty and luxury, seeking to settle into a partnership that will honor who they are and bring to them all of the gorgeousness that the Earth can provide. In a relationship, Taurus will ask for one to stay faithful to them, and in return, they’ll shower you with adoration and love. Just don’t get on their bad side — this Bull has horns, and will dig its heels in if they feel they’re not getting what they deserve and desire," Fernando "Fernie" Salinas, tarot reader and astrologer, says.

Before you go sifting through dating profiles to find a Taurus, remember astrological compatibility is more complicated than Sun sign compatibility, since our birth charts have multiple placements. As astrologer Jessica Lanyadoo said in a previous interview with TODAY.com, “Astrology is vast and complex and so is human intimacy.”

Read on for compatibility profiles of Taurus and all the 12 signs of the zodiac.

Taurus and Aries

Although these two zodiac signs are side-by-side in the sky, they are extremely different. Aries runs through relationships quicker than Taurus can make up their minds about commitment. These juxtaposing energies can leave Taurus exhausted and depleted, while Aries is still full of energy and running on power or ego.

Taurus and Taurus

Here is a couple that everyone can call stable. Some people can go a lifetime without experiencing the dependability and reliability that exists in a relationship. As long as they can charm each other and flirt their way through date night, then they will never leave their fellow Bull alone.

Taurus and Gemini

These signs are quick BFFs. Although trust may be an ongoing issue, they’ll always see that the other succeeds and wins at all they do. The relationship is complicated but worth the making of effort and work to make this promising partnership work and last throughout the years to come.

Taurus and Cancer

This duo will never run out of things to talk about when alone in each other’s and inspiring places to visit, which makes their conversations intense and deep. Their loving sentiments will not change over time, since these two are dedicated to making their sweet relationship work at all costs.

Taurus and Leo

When these fixed signs face off, the results can be disastrous. Both parties are unwilling to find the spark that can grow in a healthy way, unless they are mature enough to handle matters in a mature and evolved way. Until then, they’ll have no problem continue to argue and disagree on matters.

Taurus and Virgo

These two earth signs can be the best off friends or the worst of endnotes. Since they both know how to use manipulation to get what they want — as long as it’s not with each other because they both are aware of the games the other likes to play.

Taurus and Libra

Taurus is the earthy part of Venus that creates, while Libra is the airy part of Venus that critiques. Both like to have fun and let loose, but they can have disagreements at times because Libra can cut right to the heart of the matter when Taurus isn’t as direct.

Taurus and Scorpio

Opposites attract between these two fixed signs. They both have a brooding underbelly and sensuous passions that want to come out. Also, Taurus and Scorpio express their affection through physical touch and means which makes them a great pair — as long as they embrace each other’s desires and feelings.

Taurus and Sagittarius

This is one of the more difficult connections for Taurus. Sagittarius likes to be free and not answer to anyone, which is hard for the Bull because they’re a tad inflexible. Over time, their innate differences can wear on the relationship.

Taurus and Capricorn

What a team! This earthy duo certainly do enjoy the company of the other. Capricorn is great at planning and Taurus loves to follow the plans made by their sweet sea-goat partner, who will take the lead. Capricorn can make Taurus a spiritual believer, opening them up to new philosophies.

Taurus and Aquarius

Taurus can appreciate Aquarius’s eccentricity and will remain a loyal friend to them — no matter how off center their beliefs are. The caveat is that the Bull won’t change their mind and will remain stubborn on matters that the water-bearer wishes they would be more open minded and flexible about.

Taurus and Pisces

This is a tender and soulful alignment. Both are artistic and creative, which allows the other sign to manifest their visions into reality. Not only that, but they’ll offer support to the other when in doubt and positive feedback on their projects that will serve as motivation to do better.