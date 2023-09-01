Earth signs, explained: What to know about Virgo, Taurus and Capricorn

In astrology, the 12 zodiac signs are divided up into four elements: fire, earth, air, and water. While each zodiac sign is associated with specific traits, there are commonalities between the three signs in each element.

The three Earth signs — Taurus, Virgo and Capricorn — are, well, earthier than their intuitive water sign counterparts, not to mention intellectual air signs and rambunctious fire signs.

When evaluating a birth chart, keep the elements in mind. Is your chart heavy on a certain element, or completely missing one? That will give your birth chart a certain flavor — and may explain what you seek in another person to balance yourself out.

What are the qualities of Earth signs?

Earth signs the peace loving, patient builders of the zodiac. They’re the ones who manufacture and produce beauty for the world through their artistic lens.

Their rooted energy allows them to be grounded, preventing their egos from getting the better of them. Their practical and calm nature allows them to approach life with caution and care. Slow and steady wins the race with them.

What to know about Taurus, Virgo and Capricorn

Taurus

TODAY Illustration / Getty Images

Dates: April 20 to May 20

Modality: Fixed

Representation: The Bull

If the second sign of the zodiac had a motto, it would be, "Work hard, play hard." Their second motto would be, "Try me."

Ruled by Libra, the planet of love, Tauruses love to indulge in the comforts the world has to offer, whether that be chocolate or naps. This is an essential way of recharging. If the Taurus in your life is working extra hard, be sure to let them unwind in the way they love best.

Their fixed nature means that, while they like comfort, they are no softies: Tauruses commit to one way of thinking — their way. While they're very stubborn (just ask someone who lives with one), their unshakeable nature also means they are exceptionally loyal. They rarely back down in a fight if they're defending someone.

Tauruses are the definition of "ride or die," as long as you give them a long leash to laze around every once in a while.

Virgo

TODAY Illustration / Getty Images

Dates: Aug. 23 to Sept. 22

Modality: Mutable

Ruling planet: Mercury

Representation: The Maiden

Not only can capable and level-headed Virgos solve problems — they want to. Virgos enjoy untangling difficult knots, whether they are organizing messy drawers or figuring out the logistics of a trip.

Their problem? Not everyone is as astute, considerate and precise as they are, which contributes to their signature critical nature. They tend to be equally self-critical, too, holding themselves to a high standard.

As family members, friends, and lovers they are kind-mannered and giving. They care about maintaining a sense of dignity and professionalism. Part of that comes in a commitment to making themselves proud.

Virgos can embody the martyr archetype, sacrificing their needs for what they consider to be the greater good. They may be buttoned-up on the surface, but their big hearts melt when they see people suffering. Virgos respect acts of kindness and people with a keen sense for systemic organization.

Capricorn

TODAY Illustration / Getty Images

Dates: Dec. 22 to Jan. 19

Modality: Cardinal

Ruling planet: Saturn

Represented by: The sea-goat

Capricorns is the last earth sign of the zodiac — but they'd prefer to be the first. They like to be the first in ... everything.

Nicknamed the CEOs of astrology, Capricorns are determined to get the job done, and get it done well. They are driven by a desire to succeed. Their biggest competitor is themselves.

Since Capricorns are cardinal signs, which come at the start of a season, they're also considered initiators. They're the people to turn to for new ideas and a plan for seeing them into action.

Capricorns sometimes go far in the opposite direction, blowing off steam with a commitment to partying that is similar to their commitment to work. Their ability to focus on the other side of their personality during “off hours” helps them find and maintain balance in their lives.

Though they walk through the world with a sense of pride, Capricorns are self reflective, knowing that improvement is only possible through change.