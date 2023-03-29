April 2023 horoscopes: See what the stars have in store for you this month

The month ahead brings a total solar eclipse and Mercury retrograde our way — which means the planets have zero chill in April.

Before getting into individual horoscopes, take a look at important astrological dates for April 2023.

Mercury enters Taurus on April 3, making our communication style take on an honest, and sometimes austere, tone.

The Libra full moon on April 6 will test relationships. Venus moves into Gemini on April 11, making us a little bit more cheeky than usual when talking to our love interests.

The total solar eclipse in Aries occurs hours before the sun moves into Taurus on April 20, hearkening intense and meaningful new beginnings. The following day, Mercury retrograde commences and ends on May 14 in Taurus.

Aries

Power makes you feel good, Aries. You like to be in charge. In fact, you define yourself through your leadership capabilities. But you also have permission to step back this month and find comfort in your own success and happiness, not only in leading others to greatness.

Taurus

You can't seem to catch a breath this month, Taurus. It feels like the Earth is spinning and you can't find your footing. Mercury retrograde may lead to even more confusion about how to move forward. The best way forward right now is to stand still. Don't make any major decisions right now. Live in the present.

Gemini

Using your voice to speak up on behalf of a humanitarian organization or political cause will bring you a sense of fulfillment. Get people talking — and caring. Every little bit helps, especially since you strive to make the world a better place for you and everyone who comes after.

Cancer

Congrats, Cancer. You are doing the work! You're putting in effort to attain greatness and often, that means working harder than your job description states. Remember, though, you only have so many hours in the day. You have to give some to your relationships, too. It's all a balance.

Leo

You can broaden your mind and idea of the world without getting on a plane (though that would be fun). Take a class. Learn a language. Do something to remind yourself that you are a student on this planet.

Virgo

Virgo, it seems like you're on a perpetual quest for self-improvement. This means reflecting on your personal habits and trying to quit the ones that aren't healthy. Change isn't easy and requires constant effort. The bottom line, though, is that thinking is the first step. Next comes doing.

Libra

Instead of waiting for your career to take flight, take charge. You are the engine of your life. Update your LinkedIn. Reach out to old contacts. This could lead to a professional opportunity and at the very least an expanded network.

Scorpio

The ups and downs in your intimate relationships just won't quit! Or, at least, that seems to be the case. But remember: Everything is temporary, even tumult. Rather than jump into the next argument, hold your tongue. Hear the other person out. Sometimes it's better to be at peace than it is to win.

Sagittarius

You’re in the mood to take a gamble. Instead of going to a casino, apply your adventerous spirit to the realm of personal relationships. Be mindful of other people's boundaries while you joke, however. Wanting what you want in the moment doesn’t mean you can attain it in the same moment.

Capricorn

Want to spruce up your home? Go for it, whether it's through redecorating or cleaning. The caveat is that Mercury’s backwards spin at the end of the month could make you doubt any major renovation plans, so keep your options open before committing to a new look.

Aquarius

If you work in an office, be mindful of chatter. There may be gossip that irks you, spoken from the lips of jealous coworkers. Rather than engage, just clock in, clock out and go home. Remember what's worth your time and effort.

Pisces

You may find yourself with a bit of extra cash this month. Rather than spend it all, think about investing it wisely. Lean into your practical side this month, regardless of what you end up doing.