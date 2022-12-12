Horoscopes 2023: What the new year has in store for your zodiac sign

Wondering what 2023 has in store for you? It's only natural to speculate about what's around the corner — and astrology is one way to speculate about the year's offerings in terms of personal growth, career and love.

Horoscopes are a tool that astrologers use to predict what lies ahead. Using the movement of planets and stars in the night sky, we can glean insights about the challenges and opportunities for the collective and for those born under each of the 12 zodiac signs (as well as how the cosmic movements may activate other natal placements, like your natal Venus, for example).

Here's what to know about what windows of opportunity the stars have for us.

These are the key astrological dates for 2023

2023 begins during a Mercury retrograde. The communication planet's backspin began on December 29, 2022 and will last until January 18.

There are three more Mercury retrogrades in earth signs to come in the new year: The first spanning from April 21 to May 14 in Taurus; the second from Aug. 23 to Sept. 15 in Virgo; and the third and finale from Dec. 13 to Jan. 1 in the signs of Capricorn and Sagittarius.

2023 also begins while Mars retrograde is occurring. Mars retrograde began on Oct. 30 in Gemini and will last until Jan. 12. The cosmic moonwalk means that our resolutions will get off to a slow start, since the energetic planet is going to be taking its time catching up to the world.

Approximately every year and a half, the lunar nodes of destiny retrograde into another set of signs on the same axis. This year, they will enter the signs Aries and Libra on July 17 until Jan. 11, 2025. The North Node of Destiny in Aries and South Node of Destiny in Libra wants us to embrace our passions in life and share our wins with those we love.

In the spring and fall, the eclipses of 2023 will help us define and maintain partnerships. The dates of the eclipses are:

Solar eclipse in Aries on April 20

Lunar eclipse in Scorpio on May 5

Solar eclipse in Libra on October 14

Lunar eclipse in Taurus on October 28

The sun’s meetup with Venus, also known as the Venus Star Point, occurs on Aug. 13. Although Venus will be retrograde from July 22 to Sept. 3 in Leo, it’s still a wonderful time to manifest love, money, and romance. The retrograde is teaching us how to care for others as well as ourselves — a sentiment that is essential to maintain our own personal happiness.

Expansive and lucky Jupiter moves into Taurus on May 16 and stays in the fixed earth sign until May 24, 2024. This marks a year of decadence and alliance to the arts, like a cultural renaissance.

Karmic planet Saturn moves into Pisces on March 7, where it’ll stay for approximately two and a half years. Saturn’s whirl in Pisces will lend us a practical idealism about life, even though we may drift into fantasy land every now and again.

Evocative Pluto moves forward and dips its toes into inventive Aquarius from March 23 to June 11, then moves back into Capricorn on June 11 during its planetary moonwalk.

This is a preview for when Pluto moves back into Aquarius on Nov. 19, 2024 and stays there until Jan. 19, 2044. This will be an exciting 20-year-long transit allowing us to create communes, explore space and evolve scientific discoveries. The last time Pluto was in Aquarius, the Revolutionary War was halfway through — so it’ll be a liberating time.

Read on for your personal horoscope for 2023

Aries

You’re feeling larger-than-life and extremely confident this year. What comes with that is emotional bravery: You're ready to let go of relationships that are past their prime. You may not want to do the heavy lifting when it comes to ending these situations, however, So if you choose to stay with your significant other or any other relationships that come to mind, you will have to give the it your all. Translation? Put your ego to the side and dedicate yourself to understanding your partner better or on a deeper level, and making peace with what you find.

Taurus

While you’re known to be change-averse (to say the least!), you will find benefits to embracing inner growth this year. This means exploring different areas of interest. If you want to travel to a far-off place, take a class with friends and family, learn a new spiritual practice or a foreign language, then you should go for it! Don’t let who you were stand in the way of who you can become.

Gemini

You spent the last two years healing your mind, body and spirit. Whether you were aware of it or not, you might have held others at a distance. Now, you’re ready to get back into the world to show off the best of yourself and reconnect with those you’ve lost touch with. 2023 marks a time in which you’re stepping out and getting back in touch with old friends and family to share your wisdom. Hopefully, you'll inspire them to go on their own journeys.

Cancer

Your career is going to be lit up with infinite possibilities in 2023. If there is a promotion or position that you’ve been eyeing, then it’s time to concentrate on bringing those dreams to life. Remember that you’ll have to find balance in your life in order to achieve personal success, too. This means curbing late night meetings and burning the midnight oil to spend time with family members or friends in an effort to cut loose (which is extremely important). Choose to reward yourself with self-care for all of your hard work.

Leo

The direction of your career is taking you on a different path from where it started years ago. Rather than run away and avoid the changes that are coming your way, try to embrace them with open arms. In order to keep up with the times, lean into inventive and modern ways to promote and advance your business. It's 2023 — the world is ready for you, and you're ready for the world.

Virgo

Opening up your heart has taken you on a roller coaster this year, Virgo ... but it was so worth it. In 2023, your relationships will solidify into ones that are even more fulfilling, and that's only because you were open to them. Create healthy boundaries in order for the relationship to blossom and ensure you’re not giving your all with little in return. As long as your partner is open to working on making you a priority (which they will), then things are going to flourish and take on a more positive energy in the relationship.

Libra

Libra, you may feel more surrounded than ever, with a growing friend group and social circle. You’ll never have to spend an evening solo again — unless you want to, of course. Even though you’re attracting a lot of people into your life, be sure to keep your wits about you. See these new friends for who they are. Don’t put on blinders and accept bad behavior just because you're feeling lonely. Be selective and discerning about who you let into your life, and watch as a thriving, exciting and healthy social life takes hold.

Scorpio

The shift in your daily routine will have an adverse affect on your personal life if you don’t stay organized and on schedule in 2023. A change in management at work is keeping you at the office late, which is creating conflict at home. Before you hit a wall and experience burn out, remember that you can always ask for help. Do not suffer in silence. Speak up if a problem arises that is beyond your control. You never know who will assist you or how much help you can receive unless you ask.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius, this will be a year for creation. You may find that you’re drawn to the arts or inspired to create something meaningful for the world to see or use. The only obstacle standing in the way of this idea become a reality is ... you! Doubt will hold you back from putting the pen to paper, or setting forth on any creative pursuit. Don’t let negativity get in your head. Think optimistically and focus on getting lost in creativity. You might just end up finding yourself in the process.

Capricorn

The quest for success has elevated your status — but has it made you radiate with joy? Odds are that it has in the moment, but maybe not in the long run. It's time to rekindle the spark within yourself and to embrace your inner child. Connect with activities that you enjoyed doing as a kid. Remember who you used to be before you were afraid; let that be a guide for who you are now.

Aquarius

Hear that? That's the sound of you becoming more yourself. You're finding that 2023 will be a window for liberation. You’re finally freeing yourself from the constraints and limiting beliefs that been holding you back from being who you are. Now, you can show the world your unique and true self without feeling as though you need to hide. There may be moments of internal conflict and struggles with others who can’t accept the real you — but that’s a small price you’ll have to pay to have the opportunity to live on your own terms.

Pisces

Pisces, you're known for being dreamy. But in 2023, you'll start to see the benefit of getting grounded. While everyone else is planning their summer vacations, you’ll opt to save your pennies for a rainy day and forgo a long term trip for a shorter holiday or staycation. You may find that by creating stronger scaffolding, you'll be able to achieve new heights. Instead of having your head in the clouds, you'll have a view.