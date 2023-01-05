The affirmation to inspire you this year, according to astrology

Looking for a boost as you head into the new year and tackle some resolutions? Consider turning toward astrology.

During an appearance on TODAY, astrologer Stephanie Campos frames astrology as as tool that can be used to track the cycles and movement of the planets and link them with events on Earth, both for an individual and for the collective.

For example, 2023 begins with both Mercury and Mars retrogrades — potentially making it difficult to stick to resolutions. "Retrogrades are periods of revision and slowing down–not generally a time to start something new," Campos explains. When the retrogrades lift on Jan. 18, you may feel a new gust of energy.

As for staying motivated during the year? Campos provided affirmations for each of the 12 Sun signs. Repeating positive affirmations has been proven to have an impact: A study in the journal Social Cognitive and Affective Neuroscience found that “affirmations can decrease stress, increase well being, improve academic performance and make people more open to behavior change.”

Read on to find out astrological affirmations for your sign.

Campos gave astrological predictions and affirmations to TODAY anchors

Campos stopped by TODAY to hand-deliver positive affirmations for anchors based on their Sun and rising signs. Craig Melvin is a Taurus, Dylan Dreyer is a Leo and Sheinelle Jones is an Aries.

Sheinelle

Aries Sun: I am grateful for my fearless spirit. I can start over whenever I choose to.

Virgo rising: It is safe for me to set boundaries. "No" is a complete sentence.

Astrology prediction: On June 4, Mercury, the planet of information, will meet with Uranus, the planet of surprise, bringing some breakthroughs and possibly life-changing news your way. It could have to do with publishing, broadcasting, sharing your expertise, travel, or even growth in your career.

Craig

Taurus Sun: I am more abundant when I honor my rest and slow down.

Leo rising: My authenticity is my superpower. I am a ray of light.

Astrology prediction: On May 31, Jupiter, the planet of luck and expansion, will be moving through your 10th house of career, activating a lot of your Taurus planets. You can expect growth and expansion in your public life and some lifelong milestones or wishes may take place.

Dylan

Leo Sun: I am most aligned when I follow my joy. My own approval and validation are what matter most.

Scorpio rising: My discernment and intuition will always support and guide me.

Astrology prediction: On Sept. 4, Venus retrograde will be moving through your 10th house of career, and this marks a turning point and period of revision regarding your relationship with your career, life goals, and reputation. You may have some exciting announcements around that time or reach a milestone for a personal goal or project you’ve been working toward.

Read on for all 12 sun signs

Campos provided affirmations for all 12 signs. She recommends checking out affirmations for your Sun, Moon and rising signs (find out more about the astrological Big Three here).