Is McDonald's open on Christmas? What to know about 2022 holiday hours

Christmas has finally arrived. Whether you're packing your bags for a festive Christmas getaway or hosting the fam at your house, you might need a little extra fuel to reach the finish line.

After all, while holiday songs like to say it's the most wonderful time of the year, let's be honest, it's also one of the busiest.

From wrapping the last of the presents to putting the finishing touches on your Christmas cards, a convenient grab-and-go meal might all you have time for.

So, if your last-minute errands include a trip to the drive-thru and you're wondering what McDonald's Christmas hours are, we're here to help keep you rolling (pun totally intended).

That way, when the big day arrives, all you have to worry about is relaxing on the couch with hot cocoa and watching your favorite holiday movie on Netflix.

While many large retailers and grocery stores are closed on Christmas Day, a few remain open for any eleventh-hour essentials including CVS, Walgreens, 7-Eleven and Cumberland Farms (always check local store hours before leaving).

And chances are good that your local McDonald's will be open as well.

Here's what you need to know.

Is McDonald's open on Christmas?

Hoping to see the golden arches lit up like a Christmas tree this year? Or prefer someone else to do the cooking?

You're in luck. According to a McDonald's spokesperson, "most McDonald’s in the U.S. are open on holidays."

That said, hours vary by location and "consumers can use the store locator tool to confirm," the spokesperson tells TODAY.com.

Is McDonald's open on Christmas Eve?

Much like Christmas Day, many McDonald's stores will be open on Christmas Eve to welcome diners and roadtrippers.

However, some may close early in observance of the holiday which falls on Saturday, Dec. 24 this year.

So, your best bet is to check your local McDonald's store for specific times and hours before you go.

What are McDonald's New Year's hours?

New Year's Eve falls on Saturday, Dec. 31 this year.

Whether you're out and about ringing in the New Year, staying in to watch the ball drop or skipping the celebration all together (perfectly acceptable), like all other holidays, many McDonald's stores will be open for business.

The same goes for New Year's Day (Sunday, Jan. 1).

Of course, it goes without saying that not all locations will be open and hours among stores may vary.

To avoid being disappointed when you show up for a Happy Meal (or a decidedly Unhappy Meal in the event doors are closed), check local restaurant hours before you go.