Bouquet in a bottle: Our 13 favorite fragrances for 2018 and beyond

When I started dating my husband back in the aughts, I swathed myself in a very popular, very posh fragrance that's one of the top sellers in the world. One night, we were at dinner and my husband (who was at that point still my boyfriend), started sniffing the air like a distressed dog. Something, he told me, stank of open sewage. Then he smelled me and told me I was the culprit.

Time to change fragrances. And that led me to Thierry Mugler's Angel, a heavenly blend of vanilla, bergamot and caramel that smells both succulent and sensual at the same time. I've never veered from it, despite short-lived experiments with other scents. When I spray Angel on myself, it's like I'm encased in a warm, soft, billowing cloud of goodness.

Thierry Mugler Angel, $82, Nordstrom

Because it's part of my job to experiment with other flacons, even as Angel has owned my heart, I've discovered a few other goodies.

Elizabeth and James Nirvana Bourbon, $85, Sephora

"A rich, intoxicating blend of vanilla bourbon, oakwood, and tuberose, this one isn't for the subtle or faint of heart. It's sexy, and it gets you noticed."

Chloe, $75, Sephora

"It reminds of spring, and a walk in the woods. It's both fresh and super-dramatic at the same time. Sort of like the brand."

Tom Ford Black Orchid, $120, Sephora

"Tom Ford has launched an entire gorgeous beauty and fragrance empire. But I've loved his Black Orchid since it first launched. It's zesty and rich. Sensual and moody. And it just screams glamour."

Clive Christian Nobel VII Cosmos Flower Perfume, $550, Nordstrom

"This super swanky scent is flowery and citrusy, plumy and peppery, and incredibly feminine. Plus, the bottle is a stunner."

Fresh Brown Sugar, $50, Sephora

"I've loved this creation for years. It's almost like basking in dessert, and its inherent sweetness. It's accessible and light and just fun to wear."

Cartier Baiser Fou Eau de Parfum, $95, Nordstrom

"The flacon is gorgeous. And the fragrance, with its heady hint of orchids, is vacation in a bottle."

Other TODAY editors also weighed in:

Jo Malone Nectarine Blossom & Honey Cologne, $65, Saks Fifth Avenue

"I love it because it's has light floral notes without smelling too sweet or overbearing. I've been wearing it for years, and my little sister even stole the scent for herself, which I'd typically be mad about but it's so good I don't blame her!" - Courtney, TODAY Digital Editor

Versace Crystal Noir, $42, Amazon

"Everyone, and I mean everyone (the woman at CVS, my doorman, people at the gym), stop to ask me where my perfume is from. It doesn’t have the floral, bright scent of many other perfumes which is why I think people notice it – instead, it’s musky, complex and almost spicy. It’s a great scent for the fall and winter months." - Jen, TODAY Digital Editor

Vera Wang Princess, $20, Amazon

"It's very light and not overpowering, but also fruity." - Briana, BETTER digital editor

Marc Jacobs Daisy, $84, Sephora

"It's very fresh and classic. It's honestly the only thing I wear." - Emily, TODAY Digital Editor

Burberry My Burberry, $72, Sephora

"I want people to smell me and think, 'She seems like a sturdy product of British design and craftsmanship.'" - Rebecca, TODAY Parents Editor

Glossier You, $60, Glossier

"It’s warm, a little musky and it really is long-wearing. I love it!" - Brittany, TODAY Digital Editor

