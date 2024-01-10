Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Spend more time outdoors? Check. Respond to last year's emails? Also check. Use less of your phone data for scrolling? Potentially. These might be some of your New Year's resolutions for 2024, but another big part of your goals might be to improve or continue your fitness journey.

Lucky for you, our friends at Women's Health curated a list filled with highly rated picks as a part of their 2024 Fitness Awards. To share some of their findings, Editor-in-Chief Liz Baker Plosser stopped by TODAY with tons of information on how to enjoy and incorporate each product in your routine. Some of the winners include high-performing joggers, a tough set of dumbbells, a powerful massager and other gear and apparel you might want to consider.

Whether you're a yoga enthusiast or a pilates aficionado, keep reading to see more of the Women's Health Fitness Awards winners for 2024.

Let Shop TODAY find discounts and rewards for you! Download the free Shop TODAY Savings browser extension and automatically save at over 40,000 retailers.

Women's Health Fitness Awards winners, as seen on TODAY

Without a companion, getting the most out of your massage tool — especially when trying to get hard-to-reach places — is a difficult task on its own. Luckily, this hands-free wall mount allows you to deeply target those specific muscles by providing a unique way to stick your massager to smooth surfaces. No drilling or screwing is required — the mount has a powerful suction that can hold up most massage guns on the market.

"There is tons of TikTok buzz around this gadget, which lets you connect together two dumbbells to create a convenient hip thrust belt," explains Plosser. The belt eases the discomfort of having a dumbbell or bar across your hips during exercise with its slip-resistant and padded strap, and claims to hold up to 400 pounds. Talk about impressive.

Whether you're just lounging around or going on a quick jog, you deserve to be comfortable. These high performing pants by Vuori promise tons of softness and breathability as you wear. The brand contributes this to the moisture-wicking and four-way stretch fabric, which comes designed in a slim, relaxed cropped fit.

The key word here is comfort, and according reviews, this walking shoe is full of it. Wear during your travels or as you run errands, the DMX cushioning in the underfoot and pillowed heels should be soothing for your feet.

Don't let the twists and curves fool you — this dumbbell set will get you through every rep just like a traditional pick. "They have a unique curved shape for grip to fit comfortably into the palm of your hand, and enable a variety of angles of exercises to hit all the muscles," says Plosser.

"It’s tough to find a performance sunglasses pair in an aviator style that don’t slip or fog up during wet and breathy workouts," suggests Plosser. But this pair promises to stay in place regardless if you're sweating, jogging or anything in between. The brand also claims they're glare-reducing and polarized. And if the tortoise design isn't your thing, the style comes in other lens and frame colors, too.

More Women's Health Fitness Awards winners

The design process behind these ankle socks reads as scientific. Why? They have a unique left-right contour so that each individual sock fits perfectly on each foot. There's also what the brand calls their Honeycomb Arch Support System which provides a firm yet comfortable hug around your midfoot.

If you're a fan of Lululemon's Nulu fabric, this long-sleeve crewneck is a must in your fitness wardrobe. It's soft like butter, sweat-wicking, quick-trying and has the right amount of stretch, according to the brand, for every type of exercise.

For all the runners out there, Hoka claims that their Mach X sneaker is the perfect pair to wear for casual runs and competitive races. The foam is more resilient, the fabric is softer and the overall performance (especially as you grow endurance during your jogs) is more adaptive than ever, compared to similar styles from the brand.

These Nike dumbbells offer the best of both worlds: A robust and sculpted rubber for durability as you lift, and knurled handle for added security. Size ranges from five pounds to 95 lbs for all strength levels, and start at $17.50 for a single or $20 for a set.

We might just get into the sport now that we've seen this retro-inspired pickleball bag. But if you're actually a practiced fanatic, you'll enjoy all that the tote offers: A sidecar pocket to hold two paddles, a heavyweight canvas fabric, a water-resistant nylon interior and other premium hardware and detailing.

Chafing can ruin a good workout, but this moisturizing balm promises to protect and soothe any places where skin rubs together. The ingredients are filled with vitamins A, B, E and F to suit even the most sensitive skin types without the greasy residue. It comes in various sizes to easily stow in your gym bag or carry-on.