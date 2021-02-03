Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

It’s no secret that having a gym at home has been a life-saver for many this past year. With Covid-19 forcing us to opt for workouts that are easy to do without having to leave our house, many of us have tried to improve our at-home exercise equipment — and for those who care about strength training, that includes having a solid weight set.

With a pair of weights, you can do an unlimited variety of workouts, exercising everything from your legs, butt and thighs, to your arms and abs. And since space is often an issue when trying to work out at home (large workout machines don’t always fit!), weights are often the best option for getting toned at home.

While many people start off with a weight set in the 10 to 20-pound range, you can choose lighter or heavier weights depending on your fitness level. Not sure where to buy the perfect at-home set? We’ve combed through hundreds of customer reviews and scoured market trends to find the best options currently available.

The best weight sets for beginners

A good option for beginners, this tiered weight set comes with three pairs in either three, five or eight pounds. The neoprene coating gives the weights a sturdier grip, making this a good option for those who aren’t used to using weights during their workouts.

With over 10,000 five-star ratings on Amazon, this well-loved option keeps selling out — and we can understand why. This option is budget-friendly and utilizes hexagon-shaped, rubber-encased ends to ensure the weight doesn’t roll during rest. One thing to note: these weights are sold individually, so you’ll need to purchase two.

For those living in a confined space, an adjustable weight set is your best bet. Skip buying multiple dumbbells and simply use this option to lift various weights in five-pound increments from five to 25 pounds. When you’re done, simply store the weight in the tray and set it aside.

Kickstart your fitness journey with this affordable choice. The no-slip vinyl cover feels comfortable in your hands and also helps to keep the equipment from damage during your workouts. The best part? The dumbbells are available in every weight increment from one pound to 20 pounds, making them perfect for every fitness level.

"Shark Tank" fans may already be familiar with Bala Bangles, but the fitness brand also makes other fitness gear! Their three-pound weight set, for example, is made to incorporate strength training into almost any home workout. They also have an ergonomic design for easier usability.

The best weight sets for heavy lifters

For professional-level dumbbells, try this impressive set. It includes pairs of dumbbells ranging from five to 25 pounds and comes with an upright standing rack to keep your home gym looking organized.

Made of 100% cast-iron, this option isn’t for the faint of heart. The dumbbells start at 40 pounds and go all the way up to 200 pounds, making them the perfect option for heavy lifters looking to do some serious workouts in the comfort of their home.

This all-in-one dumbbell set doubles as a barbell for a more versatile workout. Simply use the included connecting bar to attach the adjustable dumbbells together to create a barbell. The best part? The connector bar is encased in foam to ensure extra comfort during your workout.

These weights are certainly the most expensive option on this list, but for good reason. You can connect these weights to the BowFlex SelectTech app via Bluetooth to keep a record of all your reps. Plus, each dumbbell adjusts from 10 to 90 pounds, making them great for a range of different workouts.

For more stories like this, check out:

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!