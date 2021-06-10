Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

In case you haven’t heard, skinny jeans are out (at least that’s what Gen Zers are saying) and mom jeans are no longer just for moms. While we are totally loving this new pants trend — I mean, who doesn’t want to wear looser, comfier pants? — sometimes it can be difficult to figure out which shoes work best with wide-leg pants.

Fortunately, we found the best shoes to wear with flare pants and jeans to nail this laid-back look effortlessly.

Stylish shoes for wide-leg pants and jeans

These cute shoes are a happy medium between sandals and heels, since there’s no strapping necessary. The 3.5-inch heels add height without being too difficult to walk in.

The chicest mules you’ll ever see, these slip-on sandals come in two colors (black and brown), which basically go with any pant look you’re trying to achieve. The 3-inch heel is just high enough to add height to your look, while the block heel helps avoid any twisted ankles.

You really can’t go wrong with a classic black leather pump — a pointed heel and a wide-leg pant mean business! These heels are great because they don’t just pair well with wide pants or jeans — you can use them across casual, fancy and professional settings, too.

Clogs are cool again, and this pair from Dr. Scholl's will be a winner with any pair of wide-leg pants. They come in three cool colors, are a great shoe for most seasons since they’re both open and closed and add the tiniest bit of height without being difficult to walk in.

We love this '90s inspired heeled sandal because not only is it chic, but it’s also super comfortable since it’s a flat platform shoe. This pair comes in black, light brown or red, and will go with just about any wide-leg pant look.

A great pair of sneaks can make an outfit look more casual, and this pair from Nike comes in super fun pastel colors. Plus, since it’s an Air Max sneaker, it has a thick platform which makes the show super comfy.

The Doc Martens love never seems to die, and this pair of heeled Chelsea boots are no exception. Since these boots go above the ankle, they’re best for wide-flare pants that are also in high waters. Also, while they have no zipper, they’re easy to put on thanks to the loop in the back.

You won’t even notice you’re wearing a heel with these flatform espadrille sandals — they’re that comfortable. This pair from Steve Madden comes in a ton of different colors and color combos, so there’s something for everyone.

Rather than spend over $100 on a pair of classic Birkenstocks, opt for these budget-friendly pair that come in an array of bright colors. They’re made with ethylene-vinyl acetate, which makes them waterproof, super lightweight and easy to clean.

This sassy little block heel comes in two soft colors, powder blue and “sugar suede.” The pointed toe adds class to this shoe, while the short block heel will make walking in them a breeze.

Yes, this pair of fun Gucci sandals is a splurge, but the shoe is equal parts comfortable and stylish, and will certainly pull any wide-leg pant look together seamlessly. They’re also extremely versatile and you can wear them with mini dresses or maxi dresses, too.

