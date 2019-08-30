Despite my extensive array, none of my dresses actually have functional pockets, so this one definitely stood out from the crowd. The pockets are deep and wide, so they can fit more than just a lip gloss and keys, which is really convenient for those lazy nights when I don't feel like carrying a purse.

The dress has over 2,000 reviews and 3.9 out of 5 stars, but at $22, I wasn't expecting it to wow me too much. I was pleasantly surprised and have found a style that will last me all year long!

It's so comfy!

I'm always wary about ordering clothes online for fear of picking the wrong size. But luckily, this one was really true to size. My medium fit perfectly, and the back has a lot of stretch, so it molded to fit me like a glove. The polyester and cotton blend material is soft and cozy, too!

The midi length was a new look for me, but I quickly fell in love. It's long enough to wear to work, but special enough for a night out. And I proudly rocked this dress at two summer concerts!

It transitions well from day to night!

It comes in 33 prints

Patterns aren't usually my thing (unless we're talking about polka dots!), but I was looking for a style that would transition well from the hot and humid days of summer to the breezy nights of fall. I settled on the navy blue floral print, and was thrilled to see it's even prettier in person.

It's a style that will last me through all four seasons.

It's a great transitional item

On a warm summer night, I rocked this dress with wedge sandals. But on an unseasonably cool night, I added a fall-ready denim jacket. When fall rolls around, I plan on adding some tights, booties and a leather jacket to round out the look.

This is one look that's truly timeless!

