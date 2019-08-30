At TODAY we take care to recommend items we hope you’ll enjoy! Just so you know, TODAY may get a small share of the revenue.Using interviews with specialists, online reviews and personal experience, TODAY editors, writers and experts take care to recommend items we really like and hope you’ll enjoy! TODAY does have affiliate relationships with various online retailers. So, while every product is independently selected, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the revenue.
I own more dresses than I’d like to admit, so these days it takes a lot for me to justify adding to my collection. Even so, every once in a while something catches my eye for one reason or another and I have a hard time resisting.
That happened recently when I came across the Angashion Button Down Swing Midi Dress. I first discovered it while perusing the list of bestselling dresses on Amazon, and was instantly sold on one small detail: the pockets.
Angashion Button Down Swing Midi Dress
Despite my extensive array, none of my dresses actually have functional pockets, so this one definitely stood out from the crowd. The pockets are deep and wide, so they can fit more than just a lip gloss and keys, which is really convenient for those lazy nights when I don't feel like carrying a purse.
The dress has over 2,000 reviews and 3.9 out of 5 stars, but at $22, I wasn't expecting it to wow me too much. I was pleasantly surprised and have found a style that will last me all year long!
It's so comfy!
I'm always wary about ordering clothes online for fear of picking the wrong size. But luckily, this one was really true to size. My medium fit perfectly, and the back has a lot of stretch, so it molded to fit me like a glove. The polyester and cotton blend material is soft and cozy, too!
The midi length was a new look for me, but I quickly fell in love. It's long enough to wear to work, but special enough for a night out. And I proudly rocked this dress at two summer concerts!
It comes in 33 prints
Patterns aren't usually my thing (unless we're talking about polka dots!), but I was looking for a style that would transition well from the hot and humid days of summer to the breezy nights of fall. I settled on the navy blue floral print, and was thrilled to see it's even prettier in person.
It's a great transitional item
On a warm summer night, I rocked this dress with wedge sandals. But on an unseasonably cool night, I added a fall-ready denim jacket. When fall rolls around, I plan on adding some tights, booties and a leather jacket to round out the look.
This is one look that's truly timeless!
