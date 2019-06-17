Personally, I love variety with my denim jackets and own several different colors, so I was pleased to see this one comes in six color options — white, red, black and several shades of blue. Light colors just scream summer to me, so I immediately gravitated towards the white one.

It's lightweight but warm

I'm often guilty of throwing on a bulky winter sweater over my cute summer dresses in the name of warmth. This denim jacket might be lightweight, but it's actually surprisingly warm and suitable for everything from breezy summer nights to chilly days at the office. The cotton jacket is also machine washable and stretchy, so it's both wearable and practical.

As far as sizing goes, the online reviews are accurate: This denim jacket runs slightly large. I'm typically a small but ordered a medium because I'm always nervous something won't fit and I hate online returns. Looking back, I could've gotten away with ordering a small, but the medium lends itself well to rolling up the sleeves, which I simply adore.

It's a versatile summer staple

Whenever I buy a new sweater or summer jacket, I consider how much use I'll get out of it and how many outfits it'll match. I've always paired my denim jackets with everything from casual looks (shorts and tops) to dressier styles (like a cute work dress) and the Riders jacket has proven to be a versatile style staple thus far. The jacket can be dressed up or down, so you definitely get your money's worth!

I love how you can dress up or dress down this chic denim jacket! Courtesy of Chrissy Callahan

Amazon shoppers are obsessed

With over 600 five-star reviews, this jacket is a customer fave and Amazon shoppers have plenty of praise for the chic style.

One shopper applauded its feminine cut: "I searched high and low for one at the mall but they were either raggedy or too boxy or too long or too short. This jacket has a very feminine cut and flatters my figure. It falls it just the right place on my torso."

Another complimented its versatility: "This was a really nice carry over for me from summer to fall. I wear all cotton everything! I have a thicker blue jean jacket I wear later on, but the white is light and it still spells summer."

One happy customer said the details really make the jacket: "One discovery I made that cemented my love of it is that it has two inside pockets that are the perfect size for your standard big smart phone, or a wallet, or a passport, and it doesn't really show. This was SO convenient for traveling abroad."

It's a winner

With summer finally here, you can bet I'll be wearing the heck out of this multitasking, cute summer staple. And I might just break that "no white after Labor Day" rule and wear it into fall!

For more summer staples, check out:

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!