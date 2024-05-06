We found Crocs up to 50% off during this under-the-radar Walmart sale

Listen up, Crocs fans: Summer is around the corner, which means it's time to refresh your favorite footwear. Whether you need a new pair of classic clogs or want to try out some trending styles, now's the time to shop. Walmart just dropped an under-the-radar sale on the cult-favorite brand, with deals up to 50% off.

Now through May 12, the retailer is slashing prices on dozens of Crocs for men, women and kids. From slides to flip-flops to wedges, there are comfortable shoes for everyone in this limited-time sale. Looking to embellish the pair you already own? You'll find deals on Jibbitz (a popular Crocs accessory), too.

Keep scrolling to shop our favorite Crocs deals at Walmart.

Crocs deals at Walmart

This twist on the brand's classic clog features the lightweight, durable design you know and love, plus the added benefit of better breathability. The hardest decision will be deciding on a color, though we're partial to this springy blue.

Looking to add some flair to a new (or existing) pair of Crocs? Pop in these adorable shoe charms! We love this food-themed pack — especially now that it's 50% off.

If you don't usually find yourself wearing your Crocs in sport mode (i.e. with the strap in the back), you may want to opt for a pair of slides instead. Easily slip them on and enjoy that comfy cushioning.

Another sandal option for both men and women, these slides have two upper straps and come in a bunch of different colors. Plus, according to the brand, the footbed nubs create a massage-like feel.

Planning to spend a lot of time at the beach or lake this summer? These flip-flops provide extra traction around slick surfaces, plus the siped outsoles channel water away, according to the brand.

Staying on land but still need some extra traction? These sport clogs have a rugged outsole pattern and an adjustable heel strap for a more secure fit. Perfect for any off road adventures!

Whether you love the coziness of lined clogs year round or just want to stock up for winter, now's you're chance to score these for 50% off. They're available for men and women in several classic colors.

Don't let your little ones miss out on all the Crocs fun! The Baya Clogs for toddlers and kids are also discounted during this sale, and they come in a bunch of bold colors, patterns and glittery options.

Crocs at Work Unisex Bistro Slip Resistant Clog

Wear your Crocs in the workplace with these clogs designed specifically for food service, hospitality and healthcare workers. According to the brand, they'll help get you through long shifts.

Yes, these are Crocs and yes, we're obsessed. The brand may be known for having ugly shoes, but these strappy sandals are stylish and sophisticated — while still promising to provide all-day comfort.