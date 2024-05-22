With the official start of summer just a month away, it's the perfect opportunity to refresh your wardrobe, home decor and even your beauty routine. It just so happen we know the perfect place to get everything you need — and some — as you're prepping for the new season.

Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale is here to help with thousands of deals for up to 60% off. Expect major discounts on top brands like Madewell, Sam Edelman, Dyson and more across all categories.

The savings start May 22 and last through June 2, 11:50 PM PST, so you have plenty of time to stock up on current favorites or new finds. We listed a few of our favorite deals below.

Fashion | Beauty | Home | How we chose

Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale fashion deals

You can never go wrong with a good pair of studs. These are crafted from sterling silver prongs with 14-karat gold-plated anchors around cubic zirconia.

As you're dashing through the airport or strolling through a new city, you'll need a shoe that will support you — without sacrificing your style preference. These espadrille sneakers from Toms have footbeds that provide enough cushion for walking, and the canvas upper complements summer attire.

One shoe you surely need for the upcoming season? Sandals! Sam Edelman's Reid Slide Sandal is one of our favorite picks from the sale, and happen to be 40% off.

Your new favorite pair of jeans are just a click away. Shop these '90s-inspired Madewell wide-leg bottoms while they're discounted.

The best part of summer? The sundresses, of course! This breezy and embroidered frock will be perfect for long days on the beach or casual days off.

Remain hands-free with Tory Burch's Mini Miller Crossbody Bag. Wear it over the shoulder or across the body (or as a clutch!) and keep your necessities in its compact yet organized compartment for easy access.

Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale beauty deals

Improve texture and hydrate the skin with Ceylon's Body Moisturizer. It contains Niacinamide, jojoba seed oil, lactic acid and other incredible ingredients to work its magic.

Perfect your pout with this award-winning matte lipstick from Armani that promises to be equally as pigmented as it is long-lasting. Select shades are available for 30% off.

It seems as though this tinted moisturizer does it all: Reduces the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, while also soothing and improving the look of damaged skin. Not only that, it hydrates and shields the skin from UVA and UVB rays with SPF 30.

Vitamin C is one of the most important anti-aging ingredients. But it is also one of the most finicky. When it is exposed to oxygen, its quality can degrade. To give you its purest form, Clinique's Daily Booster keeps the formulation fresh with its innovative packaging that must be used within seven days of opening.

The Nordstrom-exclusive beauty set includes all of the essentials to create an entire look. Inside is a blush stick, highlight and lip palette that are equally multi-purposeful.

From now through June 1, shop the Dyson Airstraight for $100 off. While it's a splurge, this innovative tool transforms the way we style hair by using just air to straighten — no heat plates.

Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale home deals

Keep your necklaces, earrings and other jewelry in one place with this jewelry spinner. It keeps everything organized and makes for a great display piece.

Nowadays, it seems that everyone owns an insulated water bottle. And if you haven't jumped in on the bandwagon just yet, this might be your sign to. This Hydro Flask Wide Mouth Cap Water Bottle is nearly 40% off during the Nordstrom sale.

In just one setting, this cold brew coffee maker can make up to 40 ounces of coffee. The light-up timer informs you when your brew is ready, and automatically shuts off once it is finished. That way, you can step away as it pours you a cup.

This Ugg throw blanket is just as cozy as it looks — and even as warm as the boots. According to the brand, it's incredibly lightweight and soft because of the textured waffle knit.

Le Creuset's French/Dutch ovens are a notable staple from the brand, and are now 42% off in multiple colors. The oven is made from enameled cast iron to aid with heat distribution and retention, allowing steam to circulate and moisture food.

Already planning your summer travels? You'll need new luggage to tag along on your trip, and this Ivy Green shade from Hershel will pair well with your summer attire.

How we chose

The Shop TODAY editors and writers search the internet to find the best products out there. We interview expert sources and use our own personal experiences with the product and brand to make shopping easier for our readers.