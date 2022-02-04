32 luxury Valentine's Day gifts for every budget

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Valentine’s Day is one of the most romantic days of the year, which means, you might want to gift your sweetie something luxurious this February 14. However, luxury usually means a hefty price tag.

While some of us are comfortable splurging, others enjoy gifting luxury on a budget. Either way, we’ve rounded up gifts that are sure to please your significant other this Valentine’s Day.

Whether you're looking to spend $50, $500 or anything in between, we have 32 gift options that will suit any personality and budget. Now all you have to do is casually leave this page open for your other half to find.

Scroll down to see all 32, or use the menu bar to navigate.

Valentine's Day gifts under $75

This luxe Raindrop Cake is sure to wow. The confection originally became popular through social media because of its mesmerizing appearance. This kit has all the ingredients and instructions they need to try the trend for themselves and make it their own — or you can order it and make it and surprise them with the finished product.

For some, there's nothing more luxurious than being comfy and cozy. If your Valentine is someone who loves their sweats and blankets, this pillow is a perfect gift. UnHide's squish pillow has sold out twice within 72 hours, and for good reason. Their pillows are not only plush and extremely comfortable, but are also sustainable, cruelty-free and made from faux fur, according to the brand.

Give the gift of a fancy cocktail. These sugar cubes are hand-infused with concentrated cocktail ingredients so you can make a drink at anytime without the extra effort. The flavors in the box include a Moscow mule, a Manhattan, and an old fashioned.

Green is a very luxurious (and trendy) color. And what better way to channel that than with a gift that keeps on giving? This monthly subscription to the plant website Horti is perfect for any valentine with a green thumb. Each month, they'll receive a curated plant kit with a plant and care instructions. You can select a 1-, 6- or 12-month subscription.

Pretty in pearls. Lenox basically made the photo frame of our dreams when it released this delicate blue masterpiece with beaded pearl detailing. Simply pop in a 5" x 7" photo, wrap it up in tissue paper and a nice bag, and watch your significant other's face light up when they open it on Valentine's Day.

Shower your sweetie with chocolates this Valentine's Day with this basket that's overflowing with treats. It comes with a 14-piece heart chocolate gift box, a 12-piece satin crème box and two five-piece heart-shaped chocolates in a variety of flavors.

Don't you just love love? Your lady is sure to love this ultra romantic heart print dress from Loft that is perfect for all seasons. The loose-fitting flirty frock has a ruffled neckline, puffed sleeves and a flowy tiered skirt, and hits right at the knee. We'd wear it with tights, booties and a leather jacket in the winter for a date night, or with flats and a denim jacket in the spring.

While spending so much time at home the past two years, we've all realized how important a supportive pair of slippers is, and this pair from Vionic will keep your favorite gal's tootsies nice and happy. The comfy style can be worn indoors or outdoors and hugs your arches in the best possible way. It's also lined with a faux shearling material that will keep her feet truly toasty.

Best Valentine's Day gifts under $150

One of the first things that comes to mind when you think of luxury might be a nice, plush robe. This one from Brooklinen is inspired by their super-plush towels and will leave your Valentine feeling like they're at a relaxing spa.

Treat your Valentine to this pillowcase, sleep mask, scrunchie and skinny scrunchie set that promises the ultimate beauty sleep. It comes in a holiday-appropriate pink color (also available in champagne, tie-dye, black, white, and silver), and is made from 100% pure mulberry silk.

Uggs are back, and most reviewers have nothing but praise for their ultra mini boot. It has everything people love about the original Uggs, but in a shorter package that can be easily slipped on and off and goes with pretty much any look.

Is your Valentine obsessed with skin care? This limited-edition beauty box is the perfect gift to give them if they're in need of some new products. It features six products from luxury skin care brand 111Skin, known for its anti-aging products.

Know a guy who loves a cool pair of kicks? It doesn't get cooler than these waterproof, high-traction shoes from Sorel. The sneaker is undeniably sleek and stylish, but it's also pretty practical and has a boot-like sole that makes walking around in less-than-ideal conditions a breeze. It's also super comfy!

Sometimes, a more practical gift is romantic in and of itself, and this powerful humidifier is a great option for anyone who can't stand the cold, dry winter months. The bestseller (it has 13K+ five-star ratings) has a warm and cool mist and is perfect for large rooms. According to the brand, the filterless humidifier operates quietly and the 6-liter tank can run for up to 50 hours. It also comes with a remote control.

Whether you're shopping for an avid camper or someone who loves to entertain outdoors, this multitasking lantern will certainly make their day. The powerful device provides 360° of lighting and has several modes, including full and half cool light, full candle flicker, half warm light, color party, color light and fireworks. You can set it down on a table or hang it, and it runs for up to 200 hours on low and five hours on high. It's also great to keep on hand for emergencies when you lose power.

Roses are fabulous, but they die so quickly. If you're looking for a gift that'll really last, these "forever roses" from Rosehire will hit the mark. The preserved roses last one to two years without water, according to the brand, and come in 13 colors ranging from light and hot pink to red, yellow and purple. This set of four roses comes in a chic white box.

This isn't your average Bluetooth speaker. For anyone who's serious about sound, Marshall created this compact model that uses True Stereophonic, aka multi-directional, 360°sound. The powerful device runs for up to 20 hours on a single charge and has a water-resistant design, according to the brand.

Looking through the camera roll on your phone is fun, but there's something about having photos in frames that feels much more personal. If you can't decide which memories to frame, you could pick up this nifty digital frame that can be placed on a table or hung on the wall. You can even send photos and videos to family right from the frame's app!

Valentine's Day gifts under $250

Ever wish you could just wear your comforter around the house on freezing cold days? Now you can, thanks to Casper's new Snoozewear Blanket Robe. The innovative release is designed to look like and have the warmth of a duvet, and has large armholes that make it wearable. Did we mention that it has pockets? It's absolutely perfect for anyone who's constantly cold. It comes in three colors: blue, tan and white.

A backpack that's actually feminine and practical? Yep, it exists. The brilliant designing minds at Delsey Paris just added this pretty pink shade to the brand's Chatelet 2.0 collection, and we're already crushing on it. The style has plenty of pockets to help them stay organized (including a tablet and laptop sleeve), a carry-on handle, TSA-approved padlock and a smart band that slides over suitcases. It's also water-repellant.

The Goat strikes again! Tom Brady teamed up with Christopher Cloos for a line of sleek sunglasses that will shield your favorite guy's eyes from the sun and help him look stylish. This pair features a silver bar, squared edges that are made to last and biodegradable elements

A good night's sleep is everything, and if you know someone who simply loves cozying up in luxurious sheets, they'll get plenty of us out of this set from Boll & Branch. The all-season sheets actually get softer with every wash and are warm while still being breathable. The set comes in seven colors (our fave is called Shore) and eight sizes, so you're bound to find something your sleep-loving significant other will love.

Anyone who wears their heart on their sleeve will love this delicate 14k gold necklace from Golden Clef. It features seven dainty heart charms and a chain that measures 16 in. The best part? The made in Italy style is discounted by over $600 at JCPenney.

There's no better way to say "I love you" than with a romantic piece of jewelry, and this sterling silver cuff with white diamond accents is here to help you express your adoration for your main squeeze. Want to add a special message? The brand offers free engraving!

We can hardly remember a time before video calling was a huge part of our lives, and the Facebook Portal Go offers the best of both worlds for anyone who wants something bigger than their phone screen. The portable device can make calls to other Portal devices or apps like Zoom, WhatsApp, Messenger and more, and has a smart camera that pans and zooms to make sure you're always in the frame, even when you're walking around. Other notable features include high-quality audio, a long-lasting battery and built-in access to Alexa.

Finding a coat that doesn't make you feel like you're an oversized marshmallow isn't always easy, but this one combines fashion and function with ease. The brand says it keeps guys warm with its ample insulation and resists water and wind like a pro. Sounds like a must-have to us!

Best Valentine's Day gifts $300 and over

Wouldn't it be great if you could take photos and videos while you're out and about without having to break out your phone? We all get so caught up snapping pictures sometimes that we miss the actual moment, but these smart glasses from Ray-Ban help you capture memories and share them with your friends. You can also listen to music while wearing them and make calls and send text messages without ever lifting a finger.

Mane mavens will flip over this smart hair dryer that works overtime to keep hair healthy. Built-in smart sensors auto-adjust heat and airflow to suit your hair's unique needs, making the blow drying process quick for you and easier on your strands. The results? Healthy, shiny hair. Even better, it operates quietly and comes in three colors (our fave is the ravishing red).

Lugging a cooler around can be difficult when you're carrying other bags or holding onto your kids, but Yeti makes it easy with this backpack-cooler combo that keeps food and drinks ultra cold. Ergonomic shoulder straps keep things comfortable and a removable chest strap and waist belt offer additional stability. It's perfect for the outdoor adventurist who loves to take long hikes and stop for a picnic along the way. The waterproof, UV ray-resistant material also makes the Hopper ideal for beach trips.

If you're in a relationship with someone who considers pizza to be a main food group, they'll use this treasure to death. The fire and stone pizza oven heats up rapidly to create a delightful pie with a thin base and a puffy, artisan crust in 60 seconds flat. It's portable, so you can bring it with you to parties, while camping or wherever else life takes you.

It's been several years since the Nintendo Switch was first released, and the brand now has a new version of the ultra popular gaming device. The OLED model has a 7 in. screen and a wide adjustable stand, plus 64 GB of storage. Game on!

If your significant other is constantly complaining about their slow laptop or tablet, this 2-in-1 device will help them keep up with their fast-paced life. The Surface Go 3 has a touchscreen display and also works with a digital pen, so you can work whichever way you prefer. Tech lovers will appreciate the fast Intel Core processor and battery that lasts up to 11 hours, and they'll also love how it can switch from a laptop to a tablet in a flash.

