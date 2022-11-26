50+ Black Friday tech deals to shop before they sell out — up to 70% off

One of the biggest shopping days of the year is officially here! And if you've been counting down the moments to shop all those Black Friday 2022 deals, you'll be pleased to hear that the markdowns that we've seen today are even better than we expected. From Walmart to Target and Amazon, retailers are slashing prices on items across the board, from home essentials to fashion.

And the tech deals are not to be missed. So for those in the market for new gadgets or tech gifts for their loved ones, we rounded up some of the best gadget deals that you can shop today, from AirPods to TVs. Keep scrolling to see all the deals or click on one of the links below to shop by category.

Black Friday tech deals 2022

Amazon | TV deals | Apple iPad | Apple AirPods Max | Sonos | Printer deals | Best Buy | Nintendo | Target | Walmart | More Apple deals

Amazon Black Friday tech deals

If you're hoping to snag yourself or your loved ones a new pair of AirPods, now is the time. The Pro version is marked down at multiple retailers right now. They feature active noise cancellation, which makes them perfect for the person who wants to tune out the outside world on their commute or at the office.

You can also grab the second generation of Apple's AirPods for a discount today. The more affordable model boasts more than 24 hours of listening time (with the charging case) and high-quality sound, according to the brand. Apple adds that they're easy to use, too. Simply put them in your ears and you can start streaming music or podcasts right away.

You can score these waterproof headphones for under $30 at Amazon this Black Friday. They are said to have a long-lasting battery life and easy-to-use touch controls.

Don't miss your chance to score 50% off Amazon's popular streaming device. The Fire TV Stick Lite is designed to plug directly into your TV, so you can access endless streaming apps and platforms, without having to upgrade your entire setup.

You can also save on this model, which allows you to watch movies and shows in vibrant 4K Ultra HD, according to the brand.

Black Friday is a great time to finally grab all those essential items that you've been putting off buying (but desperately need), like a new phone charger. This one from Apple is designed to work with iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro models, for quick, wireless charging.

You can score Amazon's newest (and best-sounding, according to the brand) Echo Dot for 50% off this Black Friday. It's designed to have "clearer vocals, deeper bass and vibrant sound," which means that you can ask Alexa to play your favorite songs or podcasts and listen with crystal-clear clarity.

Kickstart your health journey and grab this fitness bundle, which is currently at its lowest Amazon price ever, according to price tracker Camelcamelcamel. You'll get a Halo View fitness tracker and a foam roller from Amazon Basics to help you stay on top of your workouts and get in some good recovery sessions, too!

A portable charger will make the perfect stocking stuff for teens, college students or tech-obsessed adults. According to the brand, the ultra-compact charger (it's the size of a credit card) can used to quickly charge their phone, no matter where they are. And right now, you can get the gadget for nearly 50% off on Amazon.

Kids want to be just like you! So they'll be overjoyed when you gift them a smartwatch of their own to match yours. This kid-friendly gadget allows them to take videos and pictures, play games and track their steps. It has parental controls, too so you can keep tabs on what they see and set time limits for use.

You can also grab a new smartwatch for yourself while you're at it! This one has more than 8,900 five-star ratings and is currently marked down to just $30.

This speaker is small but mighty, and you can also save 44% on this portable speaker. It has a carabiner so you can clip it right onto your backpack, purse or pants to listen to music while on the go.

Upgrade your movie nights with this mini projector. You can use it to watch movies outdoors on warm nights or turn your living room into your own personal cinema. You can connect your phone via an HDMI cord or connect a Roku device to stream movies and shows.

While this popular massage gun typically costs nearly $220, you can get it right now for just $66. That’s a 70% discount! With four speeds and 15 massage heads, it’s the perfect gift for athletes and self-care lovers alike.

If you've been thinking about adding a video doorbell to your home, you'll want to take advantage of this deal. The Ring Video Doorbell on its own is currently marked down to just $60 — but you can score this bundle (which includes an Echo Show) for $70! The whole thing would normally cost you nearly $190, but this deal brings the price down by more than 60%.

While this wireless speaker normally retails for over $100, you can get it right now for nearly $50 off. The popular waterproof speaker has more than 6,000 five-star ratings and reviewers say it has "amazing sound" and is "perfect for packing it while traveling."

You can gift your loved one a new tablet for just $40! This affordable tablet from Amazon can be used to read books, stream movies, play games, browse the web and so much more.

If you're looking for something with a few more bells and whistles, you can also grab the latest version of the tablet for a discount. With more storage, a faster processor and up to 12 hours of battery life, it's the perfect pick for business professionals and streaming fanatics alike.

This digital picture frame is another pick that's perfect for holiday gifting — and you can get it for a major discount. They can send photos to the frame via an app on their phone to proudly display in their home. Reviewers say it's easy to set up and use, so you can even gift it to your tech-challenged parents or grandparents.

Calling all book lovers! This is your sign to finally get an e-reader, so you can bring all your favorite books with you wherever you go (without having to lug around a heavy bookbag). The Kindle Paperwhite is said to feature an adjustable light and have up to 10 weeks of battery life.

You can also save on the Kindle Oasis, which features a 7-inch display and page turn buttons, making it perfect for one-handed reading. It's built to be waterproof, so you can read in the bath, at the bean or by the pool.

This laptop is a great pick for work, play and basically every activity in between. It's thin and compact (according to the brand it weighs just over 3 pounds), so it's easy to transport in your bag. Plus, it has added security features like a fingerprint sensor on the power button and a privacy shutter on the camera.

Apple's MacBook Air promises up to 18 hours of battery life, so you should have enough juice to finish up your work for the day and watch a few episodes of your current favorite show without needing to charge. It's the thinnest and lightest of Apple's laptops, according to the brand, and has a fanless design to keep background noise to a minimum.

Deputy Editorial Director Alexandra Deabler plans on finally updating her tech this year for this 55-inch Smart TV with sound bar. “This TV came recommended to me by two other people who own it. Plus, it's an award-winner," she said.

If air quality is a concern of yours, try this air purifier. Using a HEPA filter, it filters all particles that are larger than 0.3 microns, including smoke, pollen, dander and more. At 43% off, this pick will clean up your home and save you a few bucks in the meantime.

Black Friday TV deals

Anyone in the market for a new TV can score this Amazon Fire TV model for $140 off. With a 4K Ultra HD display, this device allows you to watch movies and shows with a clearer and more vibrant picture.

You can snag an impressive $300 discount on this TV right now on Amazon. The ultra HD TV is designed to work with Google Home or Amazon Alexa, so you can change channels, control the volume and more using your voice.

You can save a whopping $730 (yes, you read that correctly!) on this smart TV at Best Buy. That's a more than 55% discount! The OLED smart TV is made to deliver a "lifelike" picture quality, with vivid colors and more depth. It comes with LG's Magic Remote which is said to allow you to easily find what you're looking for with just your voice.

Black Friday Apple iPad deals

Know someone who has an iPad on their gift list? Well, they're in luck because Best Buy and other retailers are currently marking down this model, which features a 10.2-inch Retina display, stereo speakers and wide front and back cameras.

AirPods Max Black Friday sales

Don't miss your chance to save $100 on Apple's popular AirPods Max. The over-ear headphones are designed with memory foam ear cushions and high-quality audio. With over 8,400 five-star reviews on Amazon, these headphones are a fan-favorite for a reason.

Sonos Black Friday deals

This smart speaker from Sonos is designed to be compact enough to fit in any space in your home, from the kitchen counter to a bookshelf. According to the brand, it delivers "rich, room-filling" sound and can be controlled via an app on your phone or with your voice using Amazon Alexa.

Black Friday printer deals 2022

This Amazon Lightning Deal on an HP printer won't be around for long, so don't miss your chance to grab it! According to HP, the printer, which is nearly 50% off for a limited time, is perfect for printing basic documents like recipes, forms and travel documents.

If you're looking for an affordable printer that will do the trick any time you need to print a document, this is it. "This machine is so easy to setup," one reviewer said. "Plugged it in, it found my network and I was up and running. Quality of print is very good ... Overall, for the money this is a very good buy."

Best Buy Black Friday tech deals

Add some color to your space with this fun light strip. Place it in your living room for mood lighting or behind your television for added decor. You can It can be connected to your Alexa or Google Assistant-enabled device, so you can turn them on and off and change the colors using your voice.

Anyone looking to make the switch to a pair of over-ear headphones can add this pair from Sony to their cart for $80 off. According to the brand, they collect information about your environment and automatically adjust the level of noise cancellation to match.

You can score this tablet from Samsung for less than $100 right now! According to the brand, the 8.7-inch screen is perfectly sized for entertainment on the go and it has plenty of storage, so you can download a range of movies, apps and games.

Apple's popular Apple TV HD device connects to your home TV to allow you to access shows, movies, streaming apps, sports games and more. When you purchase the device, you'll get free subscriptions to Apple TV+, Apple Music and Apple Arcade.

Gamers can finally fully immerse themselves in the worlds of their games with this virtual reality system. It features 3D positional audio and hand tracking that reacts to their movements to make for a lifelike playing experience. This bundle, which is currently on sale, comes with two iconic games, so they can start gaming right away.

Nintendo Black Friday tech deals

While this isn't technically a deal, this impressive bundle, which was recently released at select retailers ahead of Black Friday, is too good to not mention. The Nintendo Switch typically rings in at around $300 on its own, but with this bundle, you can get the device, a digital copy of the Mario Kart 8 game and a three-month membership to Nintendo's Switch Online platform for the same price.

They'll take Mario, Luigi and their pals on big adventures in this new version of the classic game. According to the brand, the characters are optimized for younger and less-experienced players, so it's the perfect option to gift along with their new Switch!

Target Black Friday tech deals

This pad is said to deliver fast and wireless charging to a range of Samsung and Apple devices. And you can add it to your cart right now for more than 30% off.

SEO Editorial Assistant Kamari Stewart said that she's checking a friend off her gift list and adding this camera bundle to her cart while it's on sale at Target. “My best friend has been wanting to a polaroid-style camera for a while now. I've been waiting for a good sale to snag one and once I saw this, I couldn't resist. It already comes with a pack of film and batteries so she doesn't have to wait to start capturing memories.”

For anyone looking for an affordable yet high-performing fitness tracker, Fitbit's gadgets are a popular option. This one has a small screen that displays the time and other metrics, and it connects to your phone where you can see your recent activity, stress management score and more.

You can find a number of deals on Beats headphones and earbuds across retailers, including a heavy discount on the brand's popular wireless Studio Buds. Along with active noise cancellation and transparency mode, they're said to provide up to eight hours of listening time.

Surprise your favorite gamer with a new console this holiday system. The Xbox Series S, which is one of the top tech gifts for the season, is said to feature "lightning-fast" load times and advanced 3D Spatial Sound.

With a water-resistant design, crack-resistant screen and the largest, most advanced Always-on Retina display yet, the Apple Watch Series 7 will help you stay connected. According to the brand, it has advanced features like blood oxygen level measuring and mindfulness and sleep tracking apps. You're going to want to grab this deal while you still can — only the red color is still in stock!

You can also save on the more affordable Apple Watch SE. While the price might be lower than other models (especially now that it's on sale), that doesn't mean that it sacrifices on features. According to the brand, it includes activity tracking, iMessage, sleep tracking and so much more.

Walmart Black Friday tech deals

A pair of reviewer-loved wireless headphones for less than $10? This Walmart deal seems too good to be true! But it's not. The retailer has heavily marked down these popular earbuds for Black Friday. There's no telling how long this deal will last, so we suggest adding them to your cart while you still can.

This portable Bluetooth speaker will make the perfect gift for any avid adventurers or hard-to-shop-for men in your life. They can bring it along and blast their tunes wherever they go — according to the brand, the waterproof gadget delivers surprisingly powerful sound.

Upgrade your home theater audio setup with this sound bar. According to the brand, it has a deep, rich bass that will bring all your shows and movies to life. You can also wirelessly connect it to your phone to play music, podcasts and more.

While this might look like a classic luxury watch, it actually has all the functionality of a high-tech smart model, from activity tracking to heart rate monitoring. We suggest adding it to your cart while it's $200 off.

Apple Black Friday tech deals

From iPads to AirPods, there are a number of other Black Friday tech deals that you can score on Apple products. Click here to shop some of the best ones that we've seen so far.

When is Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2022?

Black Friday is Friday, Nov. 25. Cyber Monday falls on the Monday after Black Friday every year. This year, Cyber Monday lands on Nov. 28, 2022.

Is it better to buy on Black Friday or Cyber Monday?

The experts say that really depends on what you're looking to buy with categories being different each year. Julie Ramhold, Consumer Analyst with DealNews.com says some years the highest discount for clothing has been on Black Friday but then on Cyber Monday the next year. However, RetailMeNot Shopping Expert, Kristin McGrath mentions she's typically seen Black Friday be the best day for TVs, game consoles, toys and appliances.