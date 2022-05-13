From air fryers to coffee makers, 12 can't-miss Target kitchen deals to shop now

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Whether you’re searching for a Father’s Day gift or some new patio furniture to complete your outdoor setup, you can find it all at Target. And thanks to the retailer’s impressive deals section, you can usually score these items for a discount.

And recently, while scrolling through Target’s many pages of deals, we couldn’t help but notice that the retailer had so many markdowns on must-have kitchen staples. We found discounts of up to 60% on items like air fryers, blenders, coffee makers and more from shopper-favorite brands like Keurig, Ninja and Vitamix.

Since there are thousands of kitchen deals to peruse on the site, we thought that we'd make it easier for you and share some of our favorites. Here, 12 Target kitchen deals to shop now.

Target deals on kitchen appliances

When was the last time you swapped out your kitchen towels for new ones? This set comes with four towels (two full-sized versions and two dishcloths), that you can add to your rotation. Plus, it also comes with potholders and an oven mitt, so you can give some of your other kitchen essentials a refresh, too.

These non-stick cookie sheets are made from a carbon steel material that's said to hold heat well to help reduce the baking time (which is a big win for those of us who are too impatient to let cookies fully bake before taking them out). Target says it's a wedding registry favorite, so it could be a good option for anyone looking for an easy gift for a couple with upcoming nuptials.

Spring and summer bring plenty of opportunities for hosting, so you want to make sure you have enough dinnerware to go around. This sleek set comes four dinner plates, bowls and salad plates. And the neutral shade will easily fit in with any dishes that you already have.

Get the perfect piece of toast every time with this affordable toaster. It features bagel and frozen settings and seven toast shade presets, so you can adjust the temperature and time to suit your preferences. While you can't go wrong with the classic silver option, we love the retro feel of the red version.

Now that many of us are heading back to the office, we're starting to get back into the habit of prepping meals at the beginning of the week. And you can keep your prepped dishes fresh with the help of these storage containers. The set comes with five containers in various sizes, to fit a variety of different foods. And they're microwave-safe, so you won't have to dirty another dish when it comes time to enjoy your meal.

You can get PowerXL's popular Vortex Air Fryer for nearly 30% off right now. The gadget is said to use Rapid Air Technology to crisp foods, without the need for copious amounts of butter or oil. It has a digital touchscreen that you can use to adjust the time and temperature, too.

Looking to upgrade your coffee maker but are low on counter space? Keurig's Single-Serve maker is a great option. According to the brand, it's less than five inches wide, so it's perfect for small spaces. And while it may be small, it's made to brew up to 12 ounces of coffee or tea at a time.

Looking for a gift for a college graduate? Odds are, they'll need a cookware set for their new place. This one comes with multiple pots and nonstick pans that they can use to whip up all kinds of meals. The items in the set are designed to be dishwasher safe and oven safe up to 350 degrees F.

This colorful waffle maker is part of Target's CRUXGG collection, a collaboration between Crux and Ghetto Gastro, a New York City-based culinary collective. And right now, you can get it for 60% off. According to the brand, it can be used to make thick, Belgian-style waffles in under 10 minutes.

While you can use the multiple included single-serve blender cups to make your standard smoothies and soups, this Smoothie Bowl Maker from Ninja was specially designed to blend frozen foods with less liquid so you can make delicious, thick bowls. The blender parts are said to be dishwasher safe for easy cleanup.

Don't miss your chance to save $50 on the Hearth & Hand with Magnolia KitchenAid Stand Mixer. The chic and durable mixer features 10 speeds, so you can knead dough, mix dry ingredients whip cream and more.

Shoppers love Vitamix's powerful and efficient blenders, and you can get this version for 36% off right now at Target. Its high-performance motor and 10-speed design promise to make it easy to blend frozen fruits, heavy powders and more.

