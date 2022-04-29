Target just dropped so many backyard must-haves — and they're already selling out

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

While we don't necessarily need an excuse to go on a shopping spree at Target, right now we have a pretty good one — because the retailer just dropped hundreds of new home items and we are in love.

The new releases include items from in-house brands like Sun Squad, Threshold and Opalhouse as well as its exclusive design partnerships with Studio McGee and Magnolia. And while the must-haves span every area of your home, from your bedroom to your living room, we couldn't help but notice that many of our favorite new items were perfect for your outdoor space. And since we're starting to make more use of our backyards and host barbecues and pool parties, the timing couldn't be better.

Here, we're sharing some of our favorite outdoor picks from the new collections. You're going to want to act fast because some of the items are already selling out!

Target outdoor decor

Illuminate your outdoor space with this set of string lights. There are 10 bulbs on each string and you can connect up to two sets so your space will be fully covered.

After being stored away for the fall and winter, your outdoor pillows may be looking a little worse for wear. Upgrade them with this new option from Hearth & Hand with Magnolia. Available in three colors, the pillow should easily fit in with any decor you already have in your space.

Nothing ruins a barbecue quite like mosquitos. Keep them at bay with this set of candles. Not only are they stylishly designed, but the brand says that they feature citronella to help repel bugs.

Made to be used either indoors or outside, this hand-woven rug will add a stylish touch to any area of your home. According to the brand, it's constructed to stand up to everyday wear and can easily be hosed clean when it gets dirty.

Hoping to grow your green thumb this season? This planter is a stylish way to show off your new greenery. While you can keep it inside, it's said to be weather-resistant so you can put your plant on display on the porch or in the backyard.

Target outdoor furniture

You don't always want to sit in the same spot in your backyard. This portable chair is easy to move around, so you can shift your location as you read, enjoy a meal or simply bask in the sun. It has two cup holders for your beverages and it is easy to pack away in its included tote bag, the brand says, so you can bring it for camping or sports games, too.

Whether you use it as a chair, footrest or table, you're sure to appreciate having this pouf in your backyard. The material is designed to be UV-resistant to keep it looking its best through plenty of spring and summer days.

With curved legs and rope weaving on the seat and back, this chair is a stylish choice. Made with a wooden frame, it's designed to be rust-resistant, which is a major draw for anyone who lives in an area that gets a lot of rain during the warmer months.

Target outdoor hosting essentials

If you really want to spruce things up for your picnic (or any outdoor dinner party), you can artfully display your entrees or snacks on this two-tier serving tray. The tray is dishwasher safe, so cleaning up afterward is a breeze.

This grilling tool set has everything you need to flip, grab and spear all of your favorite barbecue foods. All four pieces — a spatula, fork, tongs and basting brush — are made with stainless steel and are designed with wooden handles to provide an easier grip, according to the brand.

Keep hungry bugs and flies from biting away at your picnic snacks and backyard meals with the help of this screen dome. The rounded kitchen piece can easily top dinner plates, cake stands, serving bowls and other serving dishes up to 15 inches in diameter.

Keep your drinks cold (and easily accessible) during backyard barbecues with this sleek cooler. The insulated cooler has a bunch of handy features like side handles, an integrated bottle opener and a front lock to help keep the contents safe when transporting.

You don't even have to leave the house to have a fun picnic with friends! When you lay this water-resistant picnic blanket out in your backyard, and bring out the wine and snacks, and it's basically a guaranteed recipe for a good time. The best part about having a picnic in your backyard? You have easy access to the kitchen, so you can always grab more food when you run out!

Target outdoor games and toys

Setting up camp for a summer sleepover is almost like a right of passage for kids. Help them light the way with this portable lantern, which is battery-powered and great for outdoor use thanks to its water-resistant construction. According to the brand, it also features an LED bulb that can cast light as far as 25 feet.

There’s nothing like a day spent relaxing at the pool, and this fruit-themed float will make it that much better. Not only does its pineapple design scream summer, but its inflatable “stem” also acts as a built-in pillow top, so you can comfortably lounge with a good book or sit back while working on your tan.

On a hot day, sitting inside is out of the question. This 3-ring inflatable pool will keep you and the kids cool and comfortable while soaking up some sun. According to the brand, setup is easy (it just requires an air pump), and it’s compact enough to take with you on summer getaways and weekend trips. It also comes in several fun designs, but we’re loving this vibrant watermelon print!

Pools and fire pits are cool, but no backyard barbecue is complete without a few games thrown into the mix. Kids and adults alike will have a blast competing against each other while playing this giant Connect Four. It comes with all the pieces you need to play the classic game, but this outdoor version is made from plastic and wood — and is over 20 inches tall.

Pair your new pool float with a matching cornhole set! The classic summertime game comes with two colorful wooden boards with attached string handles for easy transport, as well as two sets of orange and green bean bags with smiling pineapples printed on each one.

Whether you’re raising an aspiring astronomer or a little one who just wants to spot their first shooting star, this stargazing tent is just what they need during their next nightly lookout. The tent features several see-through windows, allowing them to observe the sky while relaxing in their own personal space.

