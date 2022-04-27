Wayfair's biggest sale of the year: Score up to 80% off furniture, home goods and more

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Whether you're in spring refresh mode or just looking to elevate the overall look of your home, there's nothing like an epic sale to inspire your inner interior designer. Well, you're in luck, because Wayfair's biggest sale of the year kicked off today.

The two-day Way Day event is offering steep discounts on home essentials — from 65% off outdoor furniture to massive markdowns on cookware and appliances. We're even clocking special doorbuster deals that are coming in under $15.

With finds up to 80% off across the entire site, we wouldn't be surprised if you didn't know where to begin. So, we did some digging for you and found a few must-have items we think you'll want to scoop up ASAP. And you should — the event ends tomorrow, and we can't imagine these deals lasting long.

Way Day furniture deals

Take advantage of the Way Day flash deal on this intricate oriental area rug. All 12 patterns are on discount for over 50% off, but we're loving this vibrant multicolored design — for both its look and $13 price tag.

Summer is right around the corner, so it may not be a bad idea to upgrade your outdoor essentials. This 9-foot umbrella is built with everything you need to enjoy a day in the sun, including a UV-resistant canopy, a tilt feature for maximum protection and wind- and water-resistant materials.

Complete your patio setup with the perfect piece to rest your snacks and refreshments. This contemporary-style side table is available in five neutral colors to match any space and is currently 62% off. But hurry! This flash deal will be gone in just a few hours.

Can you say vacation vibes? When you need a staycation at home, this reclining chaise is what you want to relax in. Plus, you can adjust the backrest to help you cozy up into your favorite lounging position.

This contemporary nightstand is as functional as it is a stunning piece of furniture. Not only does it provide three areas to store decor, books and other essentials — a tabletop, open-ended cubby and drawer space — but its retro-inspired design will make it a standout in any room in your home.

Whether you're sitting by the fire or hanging by the pool, you want to do it in the quintessential patio piece: an Adirondack chair. This one by Wade Logan is on deal for 57% off — not a bad price for a durable chair that, according to the brand, "won't rot, splinter, chip, peel, or crack."

Way Day bedding deals

Add the finishing touches to your bed setup — or an armchair or sofa — with a vibrant throw pillow to match. The cutout grid design, traditional square shape and five available shades (all over 72% off) are sure to add a touch of elegance to your space.

If your spring refresh includes swapping out old sheets, consider grabbing this microfiber set. Marked down from $119, you'll receive a fitted sheet, flat sheet and four pillowcases for just $12. The brand describes the feel as "warm and cozy" and promises deeps pockets for an easy fit.

Cuddle up under the covers of this duvet set, which is made from a microfiber and polyester blend. According to the brand, Three Posts, the cover is designed with minimal overhang so as to offer a clean, chic look to your bedroom.

Created with "mid-century modern designs" in mind, this cushioned headboard can help add the finishing touches to your bedding. Right now, you can grab this piece for as low as $60.

Finding a comfortable mattress that suits your needs can be tricky, but finding one for more than half off — that seems impossible. During Way Day, you can score this cooling gel memory foam mattress for 54% off — that's nearly $270 off the original price.

Catch better zzz's with this head-contouring memory foam pillow. The hypoallergenic headrest provides the perfect surface for sleep, thanks to a gel-infused inner layer and cooling technology to help keep you comfortable throughout the night.

Way Day kitchen deals

While preparing your lunches and dinners, make sure your table setup appears in tip-top shape. You can easily add a pop of color with this handmade floral table runner. The best part? It's machine-washable, so you don't have to worry about spilled drinks or food stains.

Safely chop, dice, mince and cut all your fruits, veggies and more on these bamboo cutting boards. The three-piece set is highly rated by more than 4,000 Wayfair shoppers, who seem to love the variety of sizes and lightweight design.

Add a little pizzazz to your dinner parties with brand-new dinnerware. This bright blue 16-piece set from Andover Mills will make meals pop. It comes with enough dinner plates, salad plates, cereal bowls and mugs for four — plus, they're made from chip-resistant stoneware.

This KitchenAid is a must for the baker or chef who can't stand lumps in their dishes. And if it's important for you to have matching kitchen appliances, all available colors are on sale during Way Day.

If you can't recall the last time you replaced your cookware, now's the time. This Farberware set has everything you need to start fresh: saucepans, frying pans, bakeware, dutch ovens and more — all nonstick and 52% off.

Whether you're making a meal from scratch or want re-heated foods to taste fresh, this 8-in-1 electric air fryer is designed to get it done. The cooking temperature can reach a maximum of 400 degrees Fahrenheit, and it even offers Rapid Air Technology to cook food from all sides, according to the brand. We like the automatic shutoff and non-stick surface features, so we can worry less and eat more!

Way Day organization deals

Nothing is worse than opening your closet to find half your clothes in a pile on the floor. You most likely have subpar hangers to thank. Avoid clutter with these non-slip velvet hangers that work to keep clothes in place.

Now that we're spending more time outside, that means more opportunity to for dirt to enter the home. Adding a shoe rack like this two-tier option from Rebrilliant to your entryway can be a helpful reminder to remove footwear — and stop dragging dirt across the floor and rugs around the house.

When you don't have enough counter space, a shelving unit can be the perfect solution for storing items that you tend to always need within reach. This wire and steel piece with adjustable shelving is available to shop right now for just under 50% off.

Whether you need more storage in the bathroom, kitchen or bedroom, this multi-shelve cabinet can help clear out the clutter. It includes three traditional drawers, an open cubby space and a door that opens to reveal even more space for keeping the essentials.

