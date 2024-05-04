Wayfair’s biggest sale of the year is here! Save up to 80% off on KitchenAid, Staub, more

April showers bring May flowers — and big sales. If you were hoping to give your home a spring refresh, you're in luck because Wayfair just kicked off its biggest sale of the year.

Way Day is a two-day sale event running from May 4 to May 6, offering massive discounts on outdoor furniture, mattresses, kitchen gadgets and more. In fact, the retailer says you'll be able to score deals as high as 80% off. Since Wayfair is marking down thousands of items, we did the sifting for you and rounded up some of our favorite finds.

Below you can shop new bedding, KitchenAid must-haves and more starting at $16. Scroll down to check out our finds or if you want to shop by category, click on the links below:

Outdoor furniture deals | Indoor furniture and decor deals | Kitchen deals | Bed and bath deals

Way Day outdoor furniture deals

This patio umbrella is made with UV-resistant fabric to keep your patio shaded, protecting you from the sun's rays. The brand says it features an easy-to-lift crank system to open and close and can tilt 30 degrees.

Spruce up your outdoor (or indoor) decor with this woven area rug. It comes in seven different colors and 12 sizes to suit different tastes — you'll want to grab one while it's up to 76% off.

When the weather is warm, you'll want to take all your meals outdoors. And right now you can grab this four-piece outdoor dining set for nearly $150 off during the Way Day sale.

From cozy evening chats to roasting marshmallows with the family, this fire pit can make you feel like you're in the great outdoors. According to the brand, it features an adjustable flame and spot to hide the fuel tank.

Way Day indoor furniture and decor deals

New curtains can be a simple and affordable way to refresh any room in your home. These semi-sheer curtains from Kelly Clarkson's home line come in multiple colorways and are on sale for $16.

If you're taking advantage of the many upcoming mattress sales this season, you might be in the market for a new bed frame. This solid wood frame comes in five wooden stains and has a slat design, so you don't need a boxspring.

This chic accent chair will give your living room that "coastal grandmother" flair. The linen blend fabric comes in four shades and the chair even includes a matching throw pillow.

If you're looking for big home upgrades such as a couch, you can save up to 68% on this velvet sofa. It even converts into a twin size bed, making it perfect for overnight guests, says the brand.

Way Day kitchen and appliance deals

This Staub bakeware set comes with two rectangular baking dishes and two bowls — for 73% off! According to the brand, the dishes can withstand up to 572 degrees of heat, are microwave-safe and can even be placed in the freezer.

If you're anything like us, the morning is not complete without a cup of coffee. This Keurig coffee maker can make up to four different cup sizes, and up to 12 ounces. You'll want to grab it while it's 53% off.

Upgrade your pots and pans with a quality cookware set. For just over 60% off, you can score this 10-piece KitchenAid set, which includes nonstick frying pans, saucepans and lids.

If you love to cook and bake, then chances are you've had your eye on a stand mixer. Coming with three attachments, this 4.5-quart mixer can help you whip up your favorite desserts, dinner recipes and more.

Way Day bed and bath deals

These 100% cotton sheets are perfect for a summer bedding refresh. According to the brand, the sateen sheets are wrinkle-resistant and have a 400 thread count, so you can expect them to be really soft.

If your current bath towels are looking shabby, this six-piece luxury cotton set is on sale for 67% off. The set comes with two bath towels, two hand towels and two washcloths.

Wayfair reviewers say these pillows are comfortable and provide support for side and back sleeping. According to the brand, they're made with medium-density, down-alternative filling and a 100% cotton casing.

Memorial Day mattress deals will be rolling in and Wayfair is getting a head start by offering this hybrid mattress on sale for just under $200. According to the brand, it has a medium firmness and cooling technology to keep you comfortable throughout the night.