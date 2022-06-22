8 beach bag essentials you won't want to forget, according to Good Housekeeping

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Now that it's officially summer, you're probably already hitting the beach or about to embark on your next coastal getaway. But before you head to those blissful oceanside views, there's many things to consider while packing your beach tote, such as towels and sunscreens — and don't forget the playlist!

To help make packing easier, Good Housekeeping Style Director Lori Bergamotto stopped by TODAY with Hoda & Jenna to show us her favorite products for packing the ultimate beach bag. From quick-dry towels to affordable sunglasses you won't feel stressed about wearing, you'll be fully ready for a fun day under the sun.

Keep reading to see all eight beach bag essentials that have the stamp of approval from Good Housekeeping.

Top essentials for the ultimate beach bag

Bergamotto says this beach tote ticks all the boxes for a day out in the sun. She loves this bag for the durability and water-resistant fabric that allows you to keep things dry throughout your beach day. Coming in over 10 patterns to choose from, this bag has four outside pockets and a large and durable interior — the brand says it can hold up to 75 pounds!

"Quick drying and sand resistant—what more could you want from your beach towel? Our Good Housekeeping Textiles Lab even tested this one out and found that when they placed sand on the towel, it easily brushed away from the smooth surface or fell off when we shook it," said Bergamotto.

Coming with a matching and multifunctional carrying bag, you can choose from over 20 vibrant colors and tropical patterns.

"With so many sunscreens to choose from, you may already have a favorite. But don’t sleep on this insider favorite, it’s a derm-developed and tested brand," said Bergamotto. According to the brand, this 100 percent mineral sunscreen is reef safe and is water-resistant for up to 80 minutes. Bergamotto loves the easy-to-spot green case and says it's great for both kids and adults.

Bergamotto says this is every beachgoer’s best friend for a safe and secure sunny day trip. According to the brand, this stainless steel bottle not only keep your drinks at the right temperature for up to 12 hours, but also features a hidden compartment to store your keys, cash and credit cards.

"Sunglasses are a necessity at the beach, but you never want to bring your best, most expensive pair for fear that they’ll be washed away at sea, or simply just left in the sand," says Bergamotto. These polarized sunglasses come in a variety of frame colors and lens shades, and at only $25, you can feel comfortable bringing them to the beach.

For under $20, Bergamotto says this bluetooth speaker is a Good Housekeeping Institute budget-friendly pick. She also loves the detachable carabiner to clip on to beach bags or strollers. According to the brand, this speaker is waterproof and has a battery life of up to two-and-a-half hours.

"There’s a reason this bestselling hat is constantly being restocked—it’s that amazing!" Bergamotto said. "No smoosh, no moosh, all protection. This packable straw hat is a universal crowd pleaser and looks equally cool with a seaside swimsuit or sunset sundress."

Right now you can grab this hat at 35% off with the code FLASH.

This classic card game is one of Good Housekeeping's picks for the best family beach games. Bergamotto loves this version of UNO Splash because the cards are waterproof, features an extra "flip" playing card and comes with an attachable clip to easily keep all the cards together.

