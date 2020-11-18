From dry shampoo to mattresses, 10 gifts we had no idea you could buy at Sam's Club

Shop Today was paid by Sam's Club to create this article. Shop TODAY gets a commission on sales from products purchased through our links.

Growing up, my parents, like many others, shopped at Sam’s Club for groceries. Our shopping cart usually included deli meats, school snacks, cereal, meat or fish and maybe some frozen appetizers.

Now, browsing online at Sam’s Club, you can practically find anything you want, including groceries of course.The retailer’s website is packed with popular items from different brands we know and love. So, I found some things to add to my shopping cart that I had no idea Sam’s Club even carried, until now.

With a mix of LEGO bricks and pieces in different shapes and sizes, this set promotes creativity and critical thinking for kids (and adults) of ages 4 and up!

This will definitely be on plenty of holiday gift lists this year. With plenty of great games to choose from and more on the way, the console provides endless entertainment.

I personally used a Zinus mattress for over a year and loved it. Next time you’re looking for a new mattress yourself, maybe check out Sam’s Club’s selection.

Looking for the perfect gift for the gamer in your life? This Xbox bundle includes a RIG 500 Pro HX Dolby Atmos gaming headset for an immersive gaming experience.

Honestly, Sam’s Club’s collection of kitchen appliances online is impressive. The popular Instant Pot is just as cheap as you’d find anywhere else.

We love a good robotic vacuum. Cleaning your floors without moving from your couch is truly one of life’s greatest pleasures.

Sonicare toothbrushes are game-changers when it comes to cleaning your pearly whites. Get two for just a little bit over the price of one with this deal!

With more than 20 surprises to unbox including shoes, a garment bag, a hatbox and purse, there are plenty of ways to style this OMG Doll.

Trust me when I say, this volume-building hair product can help your blowouts look salon-worthy. It is a staple in my medicine cabinet!

Get any kid’s gears turning with three different construction puzzles to put together. This set includes gears, interlocking plates, connectors and a detailed step-by-step instruction manual to get up and running.

Walking around with a set of Airpods in your ears has become a cultural phenomenon. If you’ve been eyeing a pair, this is a solid deal!

Equipped with health tracking, a heart rate monitor and wireless charging capabilities, any Android-user would love this water-resistant smartwatch.

With a retina display and support for the Apple Pencil, this standard iPad would make a great holiday gift for just about anyone.

An air fryer makes crispy food without the need for oil. It is a necessity for any health-conscious home chef.