12 Deals from QVC's Big Beauty Sale to scoop up now before they're gone

Shop Today was paid by QVC to create this article. Shop TODAY gets a commission on sales from products purchased through our links.

Christmas just came early for QVC shoppers! The site is running its Big Beauty Sale between Dec. 7-14 and offering major discounts on hundreds of beauty products. So if you can’t seem to remember when you opened your go-to mascara or how long you’ve been using that nightly face cream, it’s the perfect time to stock up on some fresh new products for the new year.

From hair and skin care products to makeup and more, these are the 12 items we’ll be adding to our cart this week.

QVC body care sale

A QVC shopping trip isn’t complete without a look at the site’s massive collection of philosophy beauty products, and this set from the bestsellling brand is on sale for $35 (a savings of 42%) right now. The set comes with six Glazed Body Souffle moisturizers in classic and seasonal scents like gingerbread, sweet vanilla fig and pink chocolate macaroon. And with winter weather on the horizon, your soon-to-be dry skin will thank you for picking one (or two) up!

If there’s one beauty product you stock up on this winter, make it hand cream. Between dealing with the elements and washing our hands frequently, our hands can take a beating in the cold weather and this collagen-rich duo from Elizabeth Grant (on sale for 48% off) softens, hydrates and makes hands look a bit more youthful with every use.

There’s nothing quite like a warm shower or bath on a cold winter night, and philosophy’s set of shower gels will make the experience a bit more aromatic. The bundle, currently on sale for $30 (a 39% discount), includes five 3-in-1 shampoo, shower gel and bubble bath products in delightful flavors like gingerbread, peppermint and Christmas cookie.

QVC skin care sale

You can score 30% off select Glamglow items during QVC’s Big Beauty Sale, including this trio of masks. The set includes two Bubblesheet Oxygenating Deep Cleanse Sheet Masks and one Glowlace Radiance-Boosting Sheet Mask that helps cleanse, hydrate and brighten skin.

Whether you’re fully rested or just got off a sleepless night, others will never be able to tell once you pop on one of these gel eye masks. On sale for $25 (a 50% discount!), the set includes 60 HydroBurst Eye Masks (30 sets) that tackle dry skin and wrinkles with the help of hydrolyzed collagen, gold, hyaluronic acid and niacinamide.

The price of this creamy cleanser from Peter Thomas Roth has been slashed by 50% for QVC’s Big Beauty Sale. The Water Drench Cloud Cream Cleanser hydrates and brightens as it gets rid of makeup, dirt and oil. Plus, it’s gentle enough to use twice daily!

So long, dry winter skin! A solid moisturizer is a winter skin care essential and Clinique’s Moisture Surge Intense Skin Hydrator works overtime to keep parched skin hydrated for up to 24 hours. Even better? The cream-gel formula just so happens to be on sale for $28.

QVC hair care sale

Glamsquad is known for its convenient in-home makeup and hair services, but the company also has its own set of products. The Glamsquad Re-Treat Hair Treatment, currently discounted by 33%, is a weekly mask that helps quench dry hair with a blend of hydrating ingredients like coconut extract and mango butter. It’s particularly useful for the winter, when indoor heating tends to wreak havoc on your mane!

Eager to start traveling again once the pandemic is over? Now’s the perfect time to grab a sweet deal on blowpro’s Mini Travel Hair Tool Duo. The set includes miniature versions of the brand’s styling iron and blow dryer and lets you save some precious space in your already packed luggage.

Looking for a true beauty steal? This Living Proof set typically retails for $80, but is on sale for $56 right now! The three piece set has everything you need for achieving healthy-looking hair, including the brand’s Perfect Hair Day shampoo, conditioner and dry shampoo.

QVC makeup sale

Want to make your lips pop on that next Zoom call? Whether you prefer a matte, glossy or satin finish, this five-piece set from bareMinerals has something for everyone. On sale for 25% off, the set includes two of the brand’s lipsticks, two lip glosses and a lip lacquer.

You’ll save 18% on this popular eyeliner duo during QVC’s Big Beauty Sale! The liners pack plenty of pigment into their waterproof formula and feature a dual-fiber brush that helps you get the best line possible.