Getting married? Congrats! Before you say "I do," you'll likely want to take some time to pamper yourself and relax a bit so you look your best on your wedding day.

Not sure where to start? Don't worry, Shop TODAY has you covered! From face masks and hair treatments to body scrubs and beyond, we've compiled a list of everything you'll need for your bridal beauty routine.

By the time the wedding rolls around, you'll likely be a tad tired after all that prepping. Under-eye masks help you fake a fresh-faced look and this pair just so happens to be perfect for any bride since it's nice and sparkly. The masks are full of hydrating and cooling ingredients like niacinamide and crystal extract that also help reduce puffiness and brighten dark circles.

Pucker up, baby! Before sealing your vows with a kiss, grab an exfoliating lip scrub to make them look nice and soft. This one from Sara Happ is full of hydrating ingredients like sweet almond oil that moisturize your pucker, and it has a tantalizing cake scent.

If you're craving that bridal glow, treating your skin to lots of moisture is the key. At only $5, this mini mask is an affordable find that gives spa-quality results in just 10 minutes, working to deeply hydrate skin and nix dullness and dryness.

Last-minute blackheads are such a drag, but you can remove them in a cinch with the help of this tried-and-true brand. These pore strips are formulated with witch hazel and help cleanse and remove blackheads from your nose so you have one less thing to worry about on your wedding day.

Try as you might to fend them off, pimples have an annoying way of popping up at the most inconvenient moment. Luckily, these award-winning pimple patches work quickly to shrink blemishes in just six hours. What kind of magic is this, you ask? Well, it's formulated with medical-grade hydrocolloid, which helps pull pus out of pimples and speed up the healing process.

Planning a wedding can be stressful, and if your skin is showing the effects of all that last-minute prepping, you can still calm it down in time for your nuptials. This probiotic mask banishes redness and hydrates skin simultaneously to help unveil your natural glow. And what bride doesn't want that?

Willing to splurge a bit on your skin care before your special day? Sand & Sky is known for its ultra popular masks and this one uses emu apple and Australian glow berries to brighten, moisturize and protect skin from pollution and dullness. It's a multitasking wonder, basically!

Before you add another ring to your finger, it's time to make sure your digits look their best. Sally Hansen's convenient hand mask is chock-full of hydrating vitamin E and shea butter and works to moisturize hands in just minutes, leaving them soft and supple. All you have to do is put the gloves on, secure them around your wrist and wait 15 minutes while the magic happens.

Excited to slip into a stunning pair of shoes on your wedding day? Make sure to treat your tootsies to a little TLC first. This budget-friendly exfoliating foot mask harnesses the power of lactic acid and AHAs and tackles rough skin and calluses with ease. You wear the socks on your feet for an hour and one week later, all the dry skin peels away. Kinda gross? Yes. Insanely satisfying? Oh, yes.

Skin can lose a lot of moisture when you're in the shower, so be prepared to replenish it as soon as you step out with this oil-based body lotion that's designed for wet skin. Simply rub it on before you dry off (right on your wet skin!) and get ready to see hydrated, luminous skin. Not bad for $7, right?

Showing some skin in your wedding gown? Make sure it glows by exfoliating with a sugar scrub a few days before your big day. We're crushing on this cruelty-free scrub that sloughs away dead skin and nixes dullness, and dig the fact that it smells like cake.

Scalps need to be exfoliated, too! With the help of apricot seed, this scrub helps remove product buildup and excess oil and gives your scalp the care it needs to keep your mane healthy. The sulfate-free formula is even safe to use on color-treated hair!

Hair craves moisture and this deep conditioning treatment gives strands plenty of it. The mask is formulated with coconut milk and aloe and works to revive dry, damaged locks. It's free of sulfates, parabens, mineral oil and colorants, and is certified by PETA! Plus, it's got a delightful coconut scent.

On the week of your wedding, it's time to call in the big guns and treat your strands to some serious TLC. That's where this nourishing mask from Kérastase comes in handy. It works to reduce frizz and restore moisture and leaves hair looking soft, smooth and shiny with the help of glucose proteins.

