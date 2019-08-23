At TODAY we take care to recommend items we hope you’ll enjoy! Just so you know, TODAY may get a small share of the revenue.Using interviews with specialists, online reviews and personal experience, TODAY editors, writers and experts take care to recommend items we really like and hope you’ll enjoy! TODAY does have affiliate relationships with various online retailers. So, while every product is independently selected, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the revenue.

When “Dancing with the Stars” judge Julianne Hough married hockey player Brooks Laich back in July 2017, she looked absolutely stunning. From the strapless Marchesa gown she wore for the ceremony to the dreamy, sheer number she rocked at the reception, the bride looked utterly magical. And can we talk about her hair?

As it turns out, Hough’s lighter locks were actually inspired by a childhood photo seen by the woman responsible for her baby blond highlights: Her pal and hairstylist Riawna Capri from Nine Zero One Salon in Los Angeles. The strand whisperer — who also tends the tresses of Kristin Cavallari, Nina Dobrev and Sarah Hyland — shared the details of Hough’s hue transformation via Instagram (click right for more photos).

What struck us most is that even after all that bleach, her strands looked more gorgeous than ever. Not a hint of damage in sight.

How is that even possible? Capri told Byrdie she used Joico Blonde Life Brightening Shampoo to maintain the shiny hue in Hough's gorgeous highlights.

The sulfate-free shampoo is designed to "banish brassiness," and it currently has a 4-star rating on Amazon.

Capri said she also used the matching conditioner, which is sold at a similarly affordable price.

Last but not least, she also credits the brand's Luster Lock treatment as the final touch.

Capri told Byrdie that the routine "really brought the health and shine back into her hair," and the gorgeous wedding photos definitely show off the results.

