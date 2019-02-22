Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

Feb. 22, 2019, 1:46 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Kerry Breen

This year might be the best yet when it comes to exciting and innovative beauty launches.

From smart skin care to customizable hair oil, many familiar essentials are getting an upgrade. Even makeup has a new look, including self-setting concealers and phenomenal new foundations.

To break down the latest releases, Allure's Editor-in-Chief Michelle Lee stopped by the show with a list of 8 new products you'll want to try.

1. First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair BarriAIR Cream, $30, Sephora

"As a general rule, creams promising to restore and calm your skin are usually, well, super thick and heavy," said Lee. "Not this newbie, which is packed with hard-working, skin-coddling ingredients, but it has an airy, whipped texture that feels more like a gel moisturizer than a heavy-hitting hydrator."

This cool new product includes hyaluronic acid to moisturize the skin, colloidal oatmeal to soothe it, and ceramides and linoleic acid to help strengthen the skin barrier.

2. CliniqueID Moisturizer+, $39, Nordstrom

This customized hydration system is proof that personalized beauty isn't going away. Users can choose from one of three hydrating bases, depending on how much moisture your skin needs, and then add one of five action cartridge concentrates, each of which targets a specific complexion concern. With over a dozen customization options, this moisturizer will give you seriously glowing skin all year long.

3. Maybelline Snapscara Washable Mascara, $6, Amazon

This new formula is one of Maybelline's best mascaras. With a thin flexible pigment that tints your lashes and leaves them looking glossy and an arched wand that gives lashes a winged, cat-eye effect, this may become your new go-to. And with a wax-free formula that washes off in just warm water, it's perfect to wear every single day.

4. Pantene Pro-V Intense Rescue Shots, $5, Walmart

Already hugely popular in Brazil, these Intense Rescue Shots are filled with lipids and pro-vitamin B5 to strengthen hair, and glycerin to hydrate it. Targeting the most damaged areas, the serum results in shinier, stronger hair, and only needs to be used once a week.

"Work the serum through your hair from root to tip once a week, in place of conditioner," explained Lee. "Leave it in a minute, rinse it out, and then watch out, Gisele."

5. Make Up For Ever Ultra HD Self-Setting Concealer, $28, Sephora

This concealer makes setting and touching up a thing of the past. This cover-up includes unique amino-acid coated pigments that immediately conform to your skin and stay put for up to 12 hours without any caking or creasing. As if that's not great enough, the product comes in 22 shades, meaning anyone can find their perfect fit.

6. Beauty Blender Re-Dew Set and Refresh Spray, $30, Amazon

This mist illuminates, sets, and refreshes skin and makeup. It can be used right after application, or as a hydration boost throughout the day. The two-phase solution includes antioxidants, which protect and hydrate skin, and a milky oil which uses a skin-cocooning silk extract and smoothing probiotics to nourish and balance.

7. Memebox I Dew Care Ice Cream Masks, $25, Ulta

These Instagram-friendly, ice-cream-inspired face masks are perfect for anyone looking to sweeten up their skin care routine. The hydrating "soft serve" formula includes hyaluronic acid and squalene, the soothing "sorbet" option contains green tea and aloe to calm irritation, and the brightening "gelato" mask uses raspberry extract and glycolic acid to banish dullness, according to Lee. Talk about sweet treats for your skin.

8. Tatcha Violet C Brightening Serum, $88, Sephora

"Vitamin C may not be the new kid on the skin care ingredient block, but it remains one of the most popular year after year," said Lee.

This Tatcha product builds on the success of the brand's Violet-C Radiance Mask, using a 20 percent concentration of Vitamin C to deliver both instant and long-term results. There's also a 10 percent concentration of AHAs involved, and everything works together to create firmer, smoother, and noticeably glow-y skin.

