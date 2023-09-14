People x TODAY Beauty Awards: 12 winners across hair, makeup and skin care

For its ninth year, People and TODAY are bringing you People x TODAY Beauty Awards, reviewing hundreds of products across the categories of hair, makeup and skin care.

People Style and Beauty Director Andrea Lavinthal joined TODAY to share some of the winners in this year’s awards. Out of the 400 beauty products reviewed, only 100 were successful. But in this list, you will find six of our favorites, ranging from smart hair tools, multi-use skin care, affordable body scrubs (at just $5!), among others. All of these items were carefully tried and picked by the People and TODAY teams, and can be found at some of your favorite retailers — Amazon, Target, Sephora, Ulta and many more.

Read on to discover our six favorites from the People x Today Beauty awards or visit People.com People.com for the full list.

People and TODAY Beauty Awards 2023: Hair and makeup

There’s a reason this mascara has “falsies” in its name: the brand claims it adds 10 times more volume and 36% length to your lashes after use. The brand says you can contribute the results to its “Hybrid Fiber technology,” which is said to be a blend of fibers that dramatically coat the lash from root to tip. And the dramatics promise to stay in place with 24-hour clump-, smudge-, flake- and smear-resistant wear.

Not everyone has time in the morning to complete their eye look. But that’s where ColourPop Chrome Liquid Shadow enters the picture. With just a single swipe, the product covers the entire lid with a sparkling pigment. You can select from six shades — a vibrant blue, a soft reflective pink and metallic terracotta, to name a few — to wear on its own or layered together. All of which are long-lasting and mess-proof upon application.

“I wore this through a hideously humid 90-degree day, and there was no caking in the crease either when I got home,” raves TODAY Show producer Melea McCreary.

This tinted lip balm was a favorite amongst staffers, and here’s why. For just under $5, it’s the least expensive option on this list, and it offers intense shine and a natural sheen to the lips. The brand hails this to its powerful blend of rosehip oil, vitamin E acetate, passionfruit seed oil and raspberry extract. This makes the product comfortable to wear, even if you decide to wear it over or underneath your favorite lipstick.

According to staffers, this reparative shampoo and conditioner duo “works wonders” on frizzy hair. “I used this combo before going to a bbq at a friend’s place and I was so pleased when my hair stayed sleek and shiny all day,” said People Editorial Assistant Natalia Senanayake. The moisturizing shampoo uses a mix of argan, coconut and moringa oils to repair the look and feel of frizzy hair, while the conditioner prevents further damage from heating tools, according to the brand.

There’s always trial and error when it comes to finding the right hairspray for your hair type: the crunchy residue, unwanted fall-out and weight on the hair. This long time favorite hairspray suggests the opposite results, offering a brushable hold and humidity-resistant finish that shouldn’t require reapplication. Simply spray your desired amount of the ultra-fine mist, and expect your hairstyle to remain in place throughout the day.

The issue with hair styling tools is the heat damage afterwards. But, T3 designed a smart flat iron that claims to minimize heat exposure. Its “StyleMax Technology” customizes the heat distribution (there are nine heat settings) based on your hair type and styling goals, leaving your hair with more shine and less damage. Other features in this device include a 360-degree swivel cord, a 1-hour automatic shut-off and ceramic plates to smooth frizz.