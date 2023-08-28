Ulta’s 21 Days of Beauty: Everything you can shop for 50% off today

We've been looking forward to the return of Ulta's 21 Days of Beauty event — and luckily for us, it's back right now.

The second installment of the bi-annual event kicked off on Sunday, August 27 and is expected to last through Saturday, September 16, 2023. Over the course of the next three weeks, the retailer will offer daily deals at a 50% discount on select beauty products from brands such as First Aid Beauty, Solawave, IT Cosmetics and more — even tossing in some "Surprise Steals" that won't be revealed until day-of.

If you're a day late to the savings, don't worry! We rounded up all of the best deals that you can shop today for 50% off, so you won't miss out on any more. Keep reading to shop skin care and makeup favorites for as little as $12.

Ulta 21 Days of Beauty Deals: August 28, 2023

This fragrance-free cleanser has over 2,000 five-star ratings from shoppers who say they like the gentle and clean feel of the formula. According to the brand, it's suitable for all skin types and can be used daily. Right now, you can grab the five-ounce bottle on deal for just $12.

This four-in-one eye stick functions as an eye primer, eyeliner, eyeshadow and even a highlighter stick, according to the brand. The pigmented sticks pledge to be waterproof, tear-proof and long-lasting, for up to 11 hours of wear. It comes in 13 different shades that are all on deal for 50% off right now.

Prefer a little less shimmer? You can also shop the eye sticks on deal in matte shades. These sticks are three-in-ones, according to the brand, and can be used as eyeshadow, eyeliner or a primer.

We've crowned this collagen cream from Elemis as the best investment collagen cream. At its list price of $105, it isn't the most budget-friendly option on the market, but luckily you can snag it right now for half off. According to the brand, it's formulated with ingredients such as red algae and seaweed that contain anti-aging properties.

Foreo's popular skin care devices can help cleanse and massage your skin. According to the brand, the Luna 4Go can remove "99% of dirt, oil & makeup residue" and is more hygienic than brushes that use nylon bristles. This travel-friendly option can charge via USB and lasts for up to 300 uses on a single charge.

Dermaplaning is the latest trend in physical exfoliation and this tool is a high-tech take on the trend. According to the brand, it removes dead skin cells, build-up and peach fuzz. Reviewers say that it's easy to use and leaves skin feeling smooth.