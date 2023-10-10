Take a step forward in your holiday shopping with these Prime Day shoe deals — starting at $22

If you want to add a little pep to your step, a bit of shoe shopping never hurts. Whether you're browsing for yourself or getting ahead with gifting for the holidays, Amazon’s fall Prime Day — or Prime Big Deal Days — is a good way to start.

Amazon is marking down footwear styles that range from high-heeled sandals to running shoes — and even the classic Crocs. You'll expect deals from top-rated brands such as New Balance, Adidas, Asics and more, with discounts up to 41% off. And since the Prime-exclusive shopping event is only here for 48 hours, we did most of the search for you by rounding up some of the best deals you can find during the sale.

Prime Day women's shoes | Prime Day men's shoes | Prime Day running shoes

Keep reading to shop women's and men's footwear for up to 41% off.

Women's Prime Day Shoe Deals

Just the look of these slippers helps us feel more relaxed. The obvious perk is the fuzzy exterior. But a similar fabric — a soft fleece — is found inside, too. This material should keep the feet warm and less sweaty when temperatures drop.

According to the brand, the footbed brings added comfort with memory and shock absorption EVA foam.

Don't miss out on this Shop TODAY award-winning sandal for 30% off. This pair was awarded as the best sporty walking sandals for its durable design and functionality. Also, it's a great shoe if you have a foot condition like plantar fasciitis.

While these shoes aren’t literal pillows for the feet, apparently they feel like you’re walking on clouds. The sandals are made from lightweight EVA for resilience, comfort and support. This is on top of the thick sole, which is said to have “drainage holes” to drain water quickly without sacrificing comfort. The buckle straps make these a stylish option, too.

When it’s time to take your shoes off at home, slide into comfort with these slippers. They’re cozy, fluffy and everything in between (based on the reviews we’ve read). Plus, they have anti-slip soles. Score!

Don't let rainy days ruin your plans with these waterproof Chelsea boots from Asgard. Shop TODAY writer, Jannely Espinal, has tried these versatile boots and she loves how comfortable they are. No matter how flooded it is, these boots will protect your feet at all costs.

Embrace the fall season with this chic pair from Toetos featuring a western-inspired look. One Amazon reviewer said they wear these booties "without fatigue everyday," which makes them a comfortable choice for work.

If you're looking to update your fall shoe repertoire, snag these knee-high boots for 41 % off. They have buckles and side zippers that exude an edgy look.

Heels don't need to be uncomfortable to look elegant. These mules are a comfortable choice to wear on busy days when you need to log extra miles and commute to work.

If you’re on the hunt for a winter boot, combat boots are an option to consider — take this pair from Amazon Essentials as an example. We love that they are just as sturdy as they look, based on their description, and should be a breeze to walk in.

Whether you hopped on the 'ugly' shoe trend wagon or not, Crocs continues to be a cult-favorite brand for its comfortable design. Score this pair in different colors for 30% off during Prime Day.

Aside from the western trend, lug sole shoes are back for the season and these Chelsea boots are 34% off. This is a great transitional pair to wear during the snowy months and into spring.

What we appreciate most about this style of heel is that it can pair with almost anything. We also admire that it has a wide heel and double straps to keep you secure. Based on the hype, your only dilemma will be choosing one from the 37 colors and prints.

You can never go wrong with a pair of white sneakers like this one from Dr. Scholl's. It features a chunky design and the shoe is loved by customers for its versatility and extra comfort.

These might look like Uggs, but that’s because they’re from the brand’s more affordable sister, Koolaburra. They’re lined with sheepskin and filled with a wool-polyester blend. To top it all off, dainty bows sit on the sides of the faux fur trim.

Men's Prime Day Shoe Deals

Slip on this pair whenever you need to run out of the house. These loafers combine elegance and comfort for days you need a sneaker alternative.

Unlike sneakers, loafers are so easy to put on. These shoes are 45% off and feature a flexible construction that will support all your travels and on-the-go activities.

For casual days when you need to dress down, opt for this cross trainer from New Balance. It has over 54,400 positive reviews and one customer said, "The grip on these shoes is definitely dependable." Score this pair for 37% off.

These leather sneakers are the epitome of business casual. From the sleek black leather to the classic tan, each colorway could match a plethora of dress tops, button-ups and other work attire. We can imagine that the sneaker works well with denim and relaxed trousers, too, for your off days.

The variety of colors for this sneaker is unmatched. You can opt for a vibrant pair to add a pop of color to your collection or stick with monochromatic neutrals if that’s your style. Regardless, New Balance gives you the opportunity with this shoe to either remain true to your preference or go out of your comfort zone.

An oxford shoe is a shoe collection staple. They’re a timeless piece that serves as a convenient work shoe, but they can work for casual wear, too (if you want to elevate your dress, at least). Based on their description, the oxfords are made from premium leather and have a “skin-friendly lining” that keeps your feet odor-free.

Prime Day Running Shoes

For those with long shifts, this pair will keep you running and stable throughout the day. Many shoppers said these are very comfortable and lightweight and a great shoe for nurses who need to be on their feet.

Your little one deserves a sneaker that will keep up with them, too. Based on their reviews, these are lightweight, quick to slip on and cushioned enough to run around in.

Many runners love Asics for its ability to accommodate any foot type. Reviewers rave about this pair for its durability and support on trails.

According to the brand, this shoe was designed “to move with you.” For those with active lifestyles, this sneaker should offer soft support and “lightweight cushioning” as you run, your feet feel weightless. We especially love that they’re a slip-on style, but the company does note that you should order a half-size bigger.

The keyword in the product’s name is soft. In fact, New Balance suggests that this shoe provides all-around comfort as you work out. This isn’t just from the memory sole comfort and midsole foam (which make the shoe feel “plush” with every step) — even the air mesh upper helps with the stretch and breathability of the shoe.