There are so many amazing deals on mascara right now — picks start at just $4

Every beauty lover knows how transformative a good mascara can be. Just one swipe can take your look to the next level, giving your lashes unmatched volume and length.

And if you're looking for a new favorite to add to your beauty cabinet, you're in luck. Saturday, Feb. 19 is National Lash Day and some beauty companies have already started celebrating by offering discounts on popular and reviewer-loved formulas.

Ulta kicked off its National Lash Day event earlier this week and is marking down tons of bestselling lash products (including the Shop TODAY-favorite Essence Lash Princess Mascara). And right now at Sephora, when you buy one mascara, lash serum or primer you can get another for 50% off. Target is also hosting a similar BOGO deal, so it's the perfect time to stock up on your favorites.

We're still a couple of days away from the holiday, so we have a feeling that there are even more amazing deals to come. But for now, we found 11 impressive discounts on bestselling and top-rated lash products that are worth shopping.

National Lash Day mascara deals

Arguably one of the internet’s most-loved makeup products, the Essence Lash Princess mascara is currently the No. 1 bestselling beauty product on Amazon with more than 159,000 five-star ratings. And while it’s already a pretty affordable pick, you can get it for 30% off during the Ulta event — bringing the price down to just under $4. According to a former Shop TODAY editor, the volumizing formula seriously delivers on its promise to provide a ‘"false lash effect.”

Another viral sensation, the Maybelline Lash Sensational Sky High Mascara has racked up more than 577 million views on TikTok. And many users have raved about how thick and long it makes their lashes look. One Shop TODAY writer who tried the product said that it “is essential for completing any look,” and added that she loved the buildable formula and flex tower brush.

Add this clump-resistant and smudge-resistant formula from L’Oreal to your collection. According to the brand, the brush features more than 200 bristles, which work to coat every lash for a bold effect.

Say hello to big, beautiful lashes! The Too Faced Better Than Sex Volumizing Mascara has an “intensely black” shade to help make your eyes really pop. Along with the bold color, the formula also contains acacia Senegal tree extract and peptides, which are said to condition and lengthen lashes.

This buildable, lengthening mascara promises to take your lashes to a whole new level. According to the brand, the product features a 4DAmplifier brush, which combines two brushes, so your lashes will be coated from root to tip. You can grab the formula for 50% off when you buy any other full-sized mascara at Sephora.

Covergirl’s LashBlast Volume Mascara is a classic and a longtime drugstore favorite, thanks to its volumizing and clump-free formula. To apply, try coating your lashes in the mascara and then adding an extra layer to the outer corners of your lashes — the company says the extra step will make them “look especially long.”

Not only is this vegan mascara said to give your lashes impressive length and volume, but it's also infused with ingredients like vegan collagen and plant-based fibers, which may help thicken and hydrate your lashes.

If you go through mascara faster than any other item in your makeup collection, consider grabbing this set from Bobbi Brown while it's on sale. You'll get two tubes of the brand's bestselling Smokey Eye Mascara, which one reviewer called the "best mascara on the market."

More National Lash Day deals

Mascara isn't the only thing on sale for National Lash Day. You can also find other products that will help your lashes look their best, like this Lash Primer. Made to be applied before mascara, the primer is said to help condition lashes and enhance your makeup look.

When you want your lashes to really pop, mascara alone doesn't always cut it. Give your natural lashes a boost with these faux mink falsies. According to the brand, the light lashes are "perfect for any glam and all-day wear."

You can grab RapidLash's Eyelash Enhancing Serum for a discount at both Ulta and Amazon right now. With fortifying ingredients like polypeptides, biotin, amino acids and pumpkin seed extract, the formula is said to moisturize, strengthen and condition lashes over time.

