Score early Presidents Day deals on tech, beauty essentials and more

Valentine's Day may not be over just yet, but we're already looking ahead to the next big event on the calendar: Presidents Day. And like most three-day weekends, the upcoming holiday is a great time to find deals on all kinds of essentials from Amazon, Target, Walmart and more top retailers.

But if you're already itching to start scoring some savings, we have good news: Some of the sales have already kicked off. You can start shopping all the amazing deals now, so you have more time to kick back and relax when the three-day weekend starts. And the early discounts that we've seen so far are not to be missed — we've found deals on items from some of our favorite brands including Apple, Instant Pot, Ninja and more.

Here, 26 deals to add to your cart ahead of the holiday weekend.

Walmart Presidents Day sale

Whether you're shopping for tech or home essentials, Walmart has it all. And right now, you can find deals on some of the most sought-after items, including Apple AirPods, TVs and more.

The Bissell "Little Green Machine" has made frequent appearances in the cleaning subsection of TikTok (better known simply as #cleantok). Users on the app have posted some impressive videos demonstrating how effective the little cleaner is at getting stains out of carpets, upholstery, car seats and more. And right now, you can get it for nearly $35 off at Walmart.

While spring is getting closer, the cold weather isn't over just yet. You can keep your feet warm on chilly days with these cozy booties. Made with memory foam, the brand says that they mold to your feet and provide support.

While many robot vacuums have a pretty high price tag, you can get this affordable model for less than $100 right now. It has an average 4.6-star rating, with many reviewers saying that they appreciate how quiet it is and that it has a remote control functionality.

This air fryer from Drew Barrymore's Walmart kitchen line, Beautiful, is currently marked down by $30. According to the brand, it preheats food up to 50 percent faster than a traditional oven and has a five-pound food capacity, so you can cook a meal for up to seven people.

Amazon Presidents Day sale

There are so many amazing deals to peruse on Amazon right now. You can find savings on items for every area of your life, from beauty essentials to tech.

Casper may be best known for its mattresses, but customers say that its Sleep Pillow is also "soft," "comfortable" and "supportive." It features a breathable 100 percent cotton cover, which the brand says increases airflow to help you stay cool.

Right now, Amazon is marking down its own devices by up to 50%. So you can save on a Fire Tablet, Echo Dot or a Kindle, like this one. This model, which is currently 27% off, has adjustable brightness, a glare-free display and eight gigabytes of storage.

JBL's affordable in-ear headphones provide up to 32 hours of battery life for non-stop listening. They come with three different sizes of ear tips, so they're bound to fit comfortably and snugly within your ears.

Apple's AirPods Pro are marked down to just $175 right now (which is $16 more than its lowest-ever recorded Amazon price, according to CamelCamelCamel). They feature active noise cancellation and transparency mode so you can hear and interact with the world around you while listening to music.

With the functionality of a pressure cooker, slow cooker, sauté pan and yogurt maker all in one, you really can do it all with this gadget from Instant Pot. According to the brand, it can make meals for up to six people, so it's perfect for big families or meal preppers.

Target Presidents Day sale

While we're still waiting to hear more details about Target's Presidents Day sale, there are a number of deals that you can already shop on the site. We found discounts like up to 20% off floor care, up to 20% off select bedding and more.

If you're finally ready to get in on the smartwatch craze, you can score a Series 3 Apple Watch for a discount during Target's event. The gadget is water-resistant, so you can track most workouts, from pool swims to long runs. Plus, you can receive texts, calls and other notifications so you'll always be connected.

Basketball season is in full swing! Upgrade your sound system, so you don't miss a single call during game days. This slim soundbar has three full-range speakers, which the brand says deliver crystal-clear sound.

We still have a few more months until we can start grilling outside again. But before then, you can use this indoor grill to whip up tasty burgers, salmon filets and grilled veggies, no matter what the temperatures are outside. But that's not all it can do! The 11-in-1 gadget can be used as an air fryer, slow cooker, steamer and more.

Best Buy Presidents Day sale

Ahead of Presidents Day, you can shop some big discounts from Best Buy. Right now, you can score a TV for as low as $100, get up to $500 on select refrigerators and more.

When it comes to headphones, Beats by Dr. Dre's Studio³ model is a top choice. The headphones feature up to 40 hours of battery life and have Pure Adaptive Noise Cancelling technology. Grab them while they're $150 off at Best Buy.

Watch sports and movies in 4K ultra HD with this TV from LG. It has a lightweight frame that the company says is perfect for mounting on a wall or displaying on a TV stand.

Bed Bath & Beyond Presidents Day sale

Through Feb. 21, Bed Bath & Beyond is hosting its Beyond Cooking Event. The retailer is marking down kitchen essentials, such as air fryers and cutlery, by up to 20%.

Still searching for a Valentine's Day gift for your loved one? If they don't already have one, an air fryer is the perfect present. This one allows them to cook two foods at once, thanks to its unique two-basket design.

According to the brand, the frying pans in this set are enhanced with diamonds to create a durable nonstick surface. They're dishwasher-safe and oven and broiler-safe, so they're a versatile cooking tool.

Your knives are some of the most-used tools in your kitchen — but they don't always get the love that they deserve. Keep your tools in tiptop shape with this knife sharpener, which is 26% off during the sale. It combines electric and manual sharpening and can be used to sharpen straight, serrated and even pocket knives.

Overstock Presidents Day sale

Overstock's Presidents Day Clearance event kicked off today and runs through Feb. 21. You can score up to 70% off thousands of items, including decor, mattresses, furniture and more.

You can save nearly 20% on this customer-favorite mattress during Overstock's President's Day sale. The gel mattress comes in multiple comfort levels to suit a range of sleeping styles. According to the brand, the firm option is great for stomach sleepers, the medium is for people who sleep on their backs and the plush design is perfect for side sleepers.

If you struggle to keep your plants alive, a faux option may be the way to go. And multiple reviewers say that this palm tree looks just like the real thing. Standing at 6.5-foot, you can place it in the corner of any room in your home to add a bright pop of color to your space.

Whether you need something to cover up your cold hardwood floors or simply want to add a new element to your room, an area rug is a great way to do it. This one comes in a variety of sizes to fit any space and starts at just $27.

Lowe's Presidents Day Sale

If you're looking to make any major updates to your home appliances, Lowe's has you covered. Through March 2, the retailer is marking down select major appliances by up to $500.

Is it time to finally upgrade your washing machine? You can save $120 on this bestselling option right now at Lowe's. It has 12 wash cycles and a Deep Water Wash mode, which fills the basket with extra water to help you get a more thorough clean.

This full-size capacity refrigerator features fingerprint-resistant stainless steel, which according to the brand, makes cleaning it a breeze. It also has full-width crisper drawers and LED lighting inside, so you won't have any trouble finding your late-night snacks.

QVC Presidents Day sale

The QVC site is always filled with incredible deals, but we found some can't-miss discounts that you can shop before the holiday weekend kicks off.

From vacuuming up dust bunnies to wiping up a spill, you can do it all with this multipurpose tool. Part vacuum, part mop, it features both powerful suction and a spray mopping functionality, so you can clean practically any mess. With this deal from QVC, you'll get the Vacmop along with 12 disposable pads and a bottle of floor cleaner.

Available in seven colors, including both bright and neutral hues, these bestselling sneakers seem like a great choice for everyday wear. "I own 4 pairs of these shoes and just ordered 2 more," one verified reviewer wrote. "They're so comfortable and wash like a dream."

JCPenney Presidents Day sale

Score up to 60% off furniture, mattresses and more home essentials during JCPenney's Presidents Day Home Sale.

According to the brand, these towels are soft, absorbent and are designed to dry quickly after use. They're also benzoyl peroxide-resistant to help prevent staining or bleaching from your skin care products. They're 50% off during the sale, but you can get even more savings when you use the code WOWHOME at checkout.

Say goodbye to boring morning brews! With this gadget, you can froth both dairy and non-dairy milks to create foam for lattes, cappuccinos and cold brews.

You can score more than $450 off this rustic TV stand during JCPenney's President's Day Home Sale. It has an electric faux fireplace built in, so it'll bring some seriously cozy vibes to your living room.

More sales to shop

Macy's: Macy's is currently offering discounts of up to 50% on fashion and home essentials. Plus, you can score up to an extra 20% off when you use the code VDAY .

. Skinstore: You can get 25% off beauty favorites from First Aid Beauty, Pixi, PCA Skin and more when you use the code PRESIDENT at checkout.

at checkout. Old Navy: You can get 30% off your entire order at Old Navy — no code required.

Casper: You can save up to 15% on select mattresses on the Casper site.

Helix: You can save $100 on any mattress with the code PRESDAY100 .

. Purple: Get up to $700 off a Purple mattress ahead of President’s Day.

Tuft & Needle: Through Feb. 21, you can score 20% off a Tuft & Needle mattress.

Artifact Uprising: Take 15% off photo books, prints and more with the code HAPPYDANCE .

. Floyd: Get 15% off site-wide with the code VOTEFLOYD.

Wayfair: Score up to 70% off during Wayfair's President's Day Clearance event.

Tempur-Pedic: Get up to $500 off an adjustable mattress set.

Gap: Right now, you can get up to 50% off items across the Gap site. Plus, when you use the code ADDON , you can save an additional 10%.

, you can save an additional 10%. Madewell: Score an extra 20% off sale items with the code DOUBLEUP.

