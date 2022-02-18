19 Amazon Presidents Day sales to shop, from kitchen essentials to tech

This article is sponsored by Amazon. Our editors independently selected these items from Amazon because we think you’ll enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY.

Presidents Day is here at last, which means the special sales have finally arrived. If you have been itching for a good discount, now is the time to buy hot items from top retailers such as Ninja and Adidas.

Some of the best deals can be found on Amazon, and to help you score big, Shop All Day contributor Chassie Post stopped by the 3rd hour of TODAY to share the best Amazon sales to shop this Presidents Day.

So, if you are looking for a way to kill time on your day off, open up your computer, pull out your credit card and start shopping, because these are deals you don't want to miss.

Read on to shop sales on Fire TVs, weighted blankets, espresso machines and more.

Air fryers are the latest kitchen essential and are quickly becoming as much of a staple as toasters and microwaves. This option from Ninja can go up to 450 degrees to achieve a crispier result with little to no oil. The basket fits 3 pounds of french fries or wings and is dishwasher safe for an easy clean. Built in are seven cooking programs ranging from max crisp and air fry to roast and bake.

This air fryer cheat sheet takes the guesswork out of cooking. This magnetic sheet shows cooking times, temperatures and food sizes for popular meals. From frozen foods to beef and chicken, this cheat sheet is a great hack for air fryer users.

Editor's note: Our pick is sold out, but we found similar top-rated options below.

This set of metal bowls is great for cooks who love a clean kitchen. The silicone handle and base make it easy to grip so it won’t slip around while mixing. The plastic lids also come with removable middles to mix foods while avoiding splatter. You can even grate ingredients directly into the bowl with accompanying grater attachments.

With a sleek and elegant design, this water kettle is a great addition to any kitchen. The natural, sustainable cork protects fingers from heat and the gooseneck design provides control and consistency while pouring, making it optimal for pour-over brewing.

Make smoothies, shakes, soups and more with ease thanks to this immersion blender. The design includes a non-slip grip that is comfortable, as well as a whisk and milk frother attachment. The copper motor is also able to withstand continuous use and will last three times longer than other competitor motors, says the brand.

Would it really be a holiday sale without great deals on TVs? This smart TV comes with an Alexa voice remote so you can watch TV, launch apps, listen to music and more. This TV also has over 19,000 ratings and nearly five stars.

Right now Audible has a limited-time offer to get three months free of the Premium Plan, plus one credit per month to purchase any premium selection title. With Audible you can get unlimited access to their growing selection of audiobooks, podcasts and more.

More Amazon President's Day sales

Indulge in a little self-care with this relaxing foot, ankle and leg massager. Designed to mimic a deep kneading shiatsu technique, this massager works to improve blood flow, reduce inflammation and stimulate muscle recovery. The massager has five modes that range from a rolling massage and compression therapy to a quiet mode for a calming effect. Save $125 at checkout when you apply the Amazon coupon before adding the product to your cart.

Feel all the warmth and comfort of a hug with this cozy weighted blanket. With 20 pounds of weight and micro glass beads to distribute pressure evenly, this blanket is crafted to promote relaxation as well as temperature control for a comfortable rest. Get 30% off at checkout when you apply the Amazon coupon before adding the product to your cart.

This air purifier works to remove 99.9 percent of viruses from treated air, says the brand, including COVID-19, other viruses, bacteria and mold. A built-in sensor monitors air quality around the clock and adjusts the fan speed to help make the air in your home cleaner.

Designed to sense floor type, this vacuum will adjust the brush roll's speed automatically to achieve a multi-surface clean. The stiff bristles are designed for carpet while the soft bristles are ideal for gently cleaning hard surfaces.

Have the luxury of specialty coffee right from your own home with this express espresso machine. The integrated grinder helps coffee beans transform to espresso in under one minute, says the brand. There is also a digital temperature control to deliver water at just the right temperature every time.

Have your bag be easily accessible at all times and out of the way while driving with this purse holder. The mesh hammock-style holder can hold bags while the pockets can be used to store small items like a phone, umbrella or book. This bag is great for road trips, and can even work as a barrier to keep your dog in the backseat. While this holder is available for a discounted price, you can get an extra 25% off when you apply the Amazon coupon before adding the product to your cart.

Made with 100 percent mulberry silk, this pillowcase and sleep mask set is both smooth and breathable. Silk pillow cases have gained popularity as they help reduce damage to skin and hair, plus they have a luxurious feel to them.

Built for short and mid distance runs, these sneakers have us sprinting to Amazon to get this deal. This stylish option for men has a cushioned heel for extra stability and a rubber outsole for better traction.

If you love to cook, this sous vide is a kitchen must-have. The magnetic-driven water circulation system cooks ingredients evenly and seals in flavor and the natural juices of food. This sous vide is especially useful when entertaining or feeding a large amount of people, says the brand.

Relieve muscle soreness with this handheld massager. Perfect for working out muscle knots, this device comes with nine different speed settings and eight different attachments. Between its small design and fast charging capabilities, this massage gun is great for portable use. Add the Amazon coupon before adding the product to your cart, and save $50.

Get ready to make some delicious juices with this compact juicer. This juicer comes with a separation function to keep the pomace away from the juice, so you can enjoy a pulp-free drink.

Grow purple carrots, striped tomatoes, rainbow chard and more with this garden starter kit. Included are five pots, five peat discs and tips on sowing and growing so you can have a successful garden. All of the seeds are sealed in foil packets to ensure freshness when you open the box.

For more stories like this, check out:

Subscribe to our Stuff We Love and One Great Find newsletters, and download our TODAY app to discover deals, shopping tips, budget-friendly product recommendations and more!