From mattresses to furniture, 12 Presidents Day deals to shop at Sam's Club

Presidents Day is coming up this Monday, which means special sales from top retailers are already in full swing. Want to revamp your living space but feel overwhelmed by how many Presidents Day sales there are to choose from? The Presidents Day Home Event at Sam’s Club makes it easy to find great deals on furniture and home decor.

Happening right now in Sam’s Club stores and online, the Presidents Day sale includes discounts on mattresses, bedding and furniture to help you refresh any room just in time for spring. Brighten up your living room with a new ivory shag rug, score the retailer's top-selling mattress for less than $250 or chill out in the kitchen on a pair of cool faux leather counter stools. Best of all, sale items start at $20, so you’ll find a deal no matter your budget.

With over 170 items included in the sale, there's something for everyone to love, but to make things a little easier for you, we’ve rounded up our favorite finds to look for over the long weekend.

Here are 12 Sam’s Club Presidents Day deals to shop before the sale ends on Feb. 25.

Sam's Club Presidents Day mattress and bedding deals

This one’s for all the side sleepers out there. Designed with gel memory foam to keep you cool while it cradles your head, neck and shoulders, this bestselling pillow is a dream for people who prefer sleeping on their sides, according to the brand.

This pillow's fiber blend is eco-friendly and great for sensitive skin, according to the brand, and it’s antimicrobial cover is designed to keep you clean and comfortable no matter how you prefer to sleep.

Another bestseller, this body-cooling sheet set comes in four different colors and sizes twin through California king for ultimate adaptability. It's made with tencel fibers and cotton for a crisp, airy feel.

This top-rated comforter’s breathable, moisture-resistant material is intended to keep your body cool no matter how much you toss and turn at night. Many reviews say it’s cozy and well-made, so you shouldn’t have to sacrifice comfort for temperature control.

This top-selling mattress — which has more than 1,000 five-star reviews — can help bring the luxury of a hotel into your home. It contains gel memory foam that’s designed to keep you cool and relieve your pressure points to give you a restful night’s sleep.

Sam's Club Presidents Day rug deals

Neutral yet modern in design, this highly rated rug comes in a cool gray pattern that can be seamlessly integrated into any space — and won’t be too revealing when it comes to spills.

This highly rated rug is designed to be just as durable as it is fashionable. With a low nap that’s easy to clean, this could be a great rug for families and multi-purpose spaces.

Designed to be incredibly soft, shed resistant and easy to care for, this ivory shag rug is a versatile staple piece. It matches almost everything and can brighten and add elegance to any space.

Sam's Club Presidents Day furniture deals

Perfect for avid gamers and remote workers alike, this race car-style chair comes with adjustable armrests, head and back pillows and a reclining feature to help keep you comfortable while you’re in the zone.

These chic stools come in three colors and are designed to be easily adjusted to fit the height of any counter or bar, so you can use them again and again.

Elegant and sleek, these bar stools have a timeless faux leather design and come in three neutral colors. They can add a modern touch to any kitchen or bar area.

Style and comfort all in one, this chair sports a cool mid-century design and a convenient footrest. It can help add character to any room.

