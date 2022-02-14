Ebay is having a massive Presidents Day sale — 19 deals to shop right now

This article was paid for by the brand. If you purchase something through our links, Shop TODAY earns a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Presidents Day is coming up on Feb. 21, and if you're planning to spend some time shopping over the long weekend we don't blame you: With so many Presidents Day sales happening, it's a great time to score mattress deals, tech discounts and more. But you don't have to wait until Monday to start saving. Many retailers — including eBay — have already rolled out tons of early Presidents Day deals that are worth checking out right now.

Now that the craziness of the holiday season is over, it’s the perfect time to enhance your home spaces with the comforts you desire. During eBay's Presidents Day sale, you can score up to 50% off on thousands of living room and bedroom items, from mattresses and memory foam pillows to rustic furniture to area rugs.

The sale runs through March 7, but items are already selling out so don't wait to take advantage of this opportunity to spruce up your home before springtime. Here are 19 deals to shop from eBay's President's Day sale.

Ebay Presidents Day deals

You may have heard that you should replace your mattress every 7 to 10 years, but if you haven't kept up with that advice now is a great time for an upgrade. During eBay's Presidents Day sale, you can save more than $500 on this 12-inch memory foam/coil mattress from Mattress Firm, which has a gel cooling layer and offers pressure relief for side and back sleepers, according to the brand. It's available in six sizes, from twin to California king.

Kick off your shoes and toss away your socks — this plush rug is designed to give your toes ultimate comfort. It’s on sale in all sizes (the largest is more than $250 off), but some have already sold out, so don't wait to snag one.

The gel layer in this 14-inch pillow is designed to keep it cool, so you won’t be flipping it over repeatedly to find your ideal temperature. At $75 off, you’ll rest even easier knowing you got a great bargain.

De-stress with the calming scents of lavender that are infused in the 100-percent cotton cover of this hypoallergenic fiber pillow. It’s a steal at 60% off.

A new headboard is an easy way to freshen up your bedroom without breaking the bank. The padded fabric is ideal for sitting up and reading, and the simple design will complement just about any space. It's on sale for more than $200 off the list price.

This rustic yet minimalist bed frame comes in two colors — oak and gray — and is more than 30% off right now. It has wooden slats to support your mattress, so no need for a box spring.

This sleek Queen Anne-style vanity set looks great in its own right, but the added technology makes it even better. Surrounding the movable mirror is an LED light that’s controlled by touch, so you can easily ensure that you’re looking your best. The drawers even include a built-in jewelry organizer. On top of all that, it’s on sale for half the usual price.

Save more than $100 on this knit blanket, which blends aesthetics with comfort. You’ll love having it around for an extra bit of warmth while you’re enjoying your morning coffee or midday nap. It's available in blush, light blue and two shades of gray.

Made in Turkey, this multicolored rug will add some flair to your space. It comes in a variety of sizes, from a runner to the 7’10”x’11’ version that’ll be the centerpiece of a large room.

Save more than $100 on this oversized plaid plush blanket. With three temperature settings, it's perfect for staying cozy on chilly days.

Room dividers are a terrific way to create a cozy area in a bigger space or just add a bit of decoration to an otherwise plain room. At $151 off, this model is a bargain for your bedroom, living room or home office.

There are many uses for storage ottomans, from stashing your living room blankets to serving as an entryway bench and shoe holder. At $85, this one is a great deal with its soft fabric exterior and ability to hold up to 350 pounds.

Get the ideal bed temperature all year round with this reversible mattress pad, which is now on sale for more than 50% off. The cotton percale "cooling side" is designed to absorb excess body heat and promote airflow, while the thermal "warming side" is designed to retain heat and keep you toasty.

Need a versatile place to sit? This simple acacia-wood bench offers a great rustic look and a comfortable fabric cushion, now at 25% off the list price.

Whether you’re beating the winter chill or nursing a sore back, this heated mattress pad is a perfect way to warm your body. It’s got five temperature levels, a 10-hour shutoff timer and, for king and queen sizes, two remotes so you and your partner can adjust the heat to your liking.

Get ready in style with this antique-looking vanity set. It features an adjustable set of three mirrors, four drawers for plenty of storage and a small bench that won’t take up too much space.

Rethink your decor with this minimalist side table that mounts directly to your wall to save space. What you lose in movability you’ll make up for in beauty with the modern farmhouse design.

Designed for kicking up your feet or offering as an extra seat for guests, this little stool looks stylish and won’t clutter up your living room. It’s made with eucalyptus wood and wool for comfort, aesthetics and durability.

Ready to give your bedroom a makeover? Save 50% on this bedroom set, which includes a bed frame, padded headboard and two matching night stands.

For more stories like this, check out:

Subscribe to our Stuff We Love and One Great Find newsletters, and download our TODAY app to discover deals, shopping tips, budget-friendly product recommendations and more!