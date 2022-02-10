Score early President's Day deals on tech, beauty essentials and more

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Long weekends are a great time to kick back and enjoy an extra day of relaxation, but they also tend to be a good opportunity to save on all kinds of must-haves. And President's Day weekend is no different. While we've still got a ways to go before the long weekend kicks off (we're ten days away, but who's counting?), some retailers have already launched early deals.

So while you not-so-patiently wait for the three-day weekend to start, we rounded up a number of sales that you can shop to pass the time. We already highlighted some of the impressive mattress deals that went live early. And now we've found even more savings across the home and lifestyle spaces from brands like Apple, Instant Pot, Ninja and more.

Here, 27 deals to add to your cart now.

Walmart President's Day sale

Whether you're shopping for tech or home essentials, Walmart has it all. And right now, you can find deals on some of the most sought-after items, including Apple AirPods, TVs and more.

When you connect this Chromecast device to your TV, you'll have access to Google Assistant so you can find shows, movies or apps with your voice. The device is compatible with almost any TV with an HDMI port.

While many robot vacuums have a pretty high price tag, you can get this affordable model for less than $100 right now. It has an average 4.6-star rating, with many reviewers saying that they appreciate how quiet it is and that it has a remote control functionality.

Instead of trying to find just one perfume to gift your Valentine this year, get them a pack of five from Lancome. This gift set includes a variety of scents, so they can switch up their fragrance for different occasions.

This air fryer from Drew Barrymore's Walmart kitchen line, Beautiful, is currently marked down by $30. According to the brand, it preheats food up to 50 percent faster than a traditional oven and has a five-pound food capacity, so you can cook a meal for up to seven people.

Amazon President's Day sale

There are so many amazing deals to peruse on Amazon right now. You can find savings on items for every area of your life, from beauty essentials to tech.

The BaBylissPRO Nano Titanium Spring Curling Iron has more than 8,700 five-star ratings and is currently marked down by nearly 20%. Reviewers say that it heats up quickly and creates a "perfect loose beach wave."

JBL's affordable in-ear headphones provide up to 32 hours of battery life for non-stop listening. They come with three different sizes of ear tips, so they're bound to fit comfortably and snugly within your ears.

With the functionality of a pressure cooker, slow cooker, sauté pan and yogurt maker all in one, you really can do it all with this gadget from Instant Pot. According to the brand, it can make meals for up to six people, so it's perfect for big families or meal preppers.

Apple's AirPods Pro are marked down to just $175 right now (which is $16 more than its lowest-ever recorded Amazon price, according to CamelCamelCamel). They feature active noise cancellation and transparency mode so you can hear and interact with the world around you while listening to music.

You can save up to 20% on premium beauty products right now at Amazon. You're going to want to grab NuFace's mini microcurrent device while it's on sale. According to experts, at-home microcurrent facials can help lift and tighten the muscles in your face and stimulate collagen production.

Target President's Day sale

While we're still waiting to hear more details about Target's President's Day sale, there are a number of deals that you can already shop on the site. The company is currently hosting an Apple Savings Event, so you can score up to $100 an iPad, Apple Watches and more. Plus, we also found discounts like up to 35% off kitchen items, 20% off women's cold weather accessories and more.

If you're finally ready to get in on the smartwatch craze, you can score a Series 3 Apple Watch for a discount during Target's event. The gadget is water-resistant, so you can track most workouts, from pool swims to long runs. Plus, you can receive texts, calls and other notifications so you'll always be connected.

It's almost time for the big game! Upgrade your sound system now, so you don't miss a single call on game day. This slim soundbar has three full-range speakers, which the brand says deliver crystal-clear sound.

We still have a few more months until we can start grilling outside again. But before then, you can use this indoor grill to whip up tasty burgers, salmon filets and grilled veggies, no matter what the temperatures are outside. But that's not all it can do! The 11-in-1 gadget can be used as an air fryer, slow cooker, steamer and more.

Best Buy President's Day sale

Ahead of President's Day, you can shop some big discounts from Best Buy. Right now, you can save up to $1,000 on select TVs, up to $300 on select Windows laptops and more.

Watch sports and movies in 4K ultra HD with this TV from LG. It has a lightweight frame that the company says is perfect for mounting on a wall or displaying on a TV stand.

You can score 50% off this popular Amazon Fire Tablet. With a bright resolution and up to 12 hours of battery life, you can use the small device to watch Netflix, take Zoom meetings read eBooks and more.

Bed Bath & Beyond President's Day sale

Through Feb. 21, Bed Bath & Beyond is hosting its Beyond Cooking Event. The retailer is marking down kitchen essentials, such as air fryers and cutlery, by up to 20%.

Still searching for a Valentine's Day gift for your loved one? If they don't already have one, an air fryer is the perfect present. This one allows them to cook two foods at once, thanks to its unique two-basket design.

According to the brand, the frying pans in this set are enhanced with diamonds to create a durable nonstick surface. They're dishwasher-safe and oven and broiler-safe, so they're a versatile cooking tool.

Your knives are some of the most-used tools in your kitchen — but they don't always get the love that they deserve. Keep your tools in tiptop shape with this knife sharpener, which is 26% off during the sale. It combines electric and manual sharpening and can be used to sharpen straight, serrated and even pocket knives.

Overstock President's Day sale

Overstock's President's Day Clearance event kicked off today and runs through Feb. 21. You can score up to 70% off thousands of items, including decor, mattresses, furniture and more.

You can save nearly 20% on this customer-favorite mattress during Overstock's President's Day sale. The gel mattress comes in multiple comfort levels to suit a range of sleeping styles. According to the brand, the firm option is great for stomach sleepers, the medium is for people who sleep on their backs and the plush design is perfect for side sleepers.

If you struggle to keep your plants alive, a faux option may be the way to go. And multiple reviewers say that this palm tree looks just like the real thing. Standing at 6.5-foot, you can place it in the corner of any room in your home to add a bright pop of color to your space.

Whether you need something to cover up your cold hardwood floors or simply want to add a new element to your room, an area rug is a great way to do it. This one comes in a variety of sizes to fit any space and starts at just $29.

Lowe's President's Day Sale

If you're looking to make any major updates to your home appliances, Lowe's has you covered. Through March 2, the retailer is marking down select major appliances by up to $500.

Is it time to finally upgrade your washing machine? You can save $120 on this bestselling option right now at Lowe's. It has 12 wash cycles and a Deep Water Wash mode, which fills the basket with extra water to help you get a more thorough clean.

This full-size capacity refrigerator features fingerprint-resistant stainless steel, which according to the brand, makes cleaning it a breeze. It also has full-width crisper drawers and LED lighting inside, so you won't have any trouble finding your late-night snacks.

QVC President's Day sale

The QVC site is always filled with incredible deals, but we found some can't-miss discounts that you can shop before the holiday weekend kicks off.

From vacuuming up dust bunnies to wiping up a spill, you can do it all with this multipurpose tool. Part vacuum, part mop, it features both powerful suction and a spray mopping functionality, so you can clean practically any mess. With this deal from QVC, you'll get the Vacmop along with 12 disposable pads and a bottle of floor cleaner.

Available in seven colors, including both bright and neutral hues, these bestselling sneakers seem like a great choice for everyday wear. "I own 4 pairs of these shoes and just ordered 2 more," one verified reviewer wrote. "They're so comfortable and wash like a dream."

JCPenney President's Day sale

Score up to 60% off furniture, mattresses and more home essentials during JCPenney's President's Day Home Sale.

According to the brand, these towels are soft, absorbent and are designed to dry quickly after use. They're also benzoyl peroxide-resistant to help prevent staining or bleaching from your skin care products. They're 50% off during the sale, but you can get even more savings when you use the code WOWHOME at checkout.

Say goodbye to boring morning brews! With this gadget, you can froth both dairy and non-dairy milks to create foam for lattes, cappuccinos and cold brews.

You can score more than $450 off this rustic TV stand during JCPenney's President's Day Home Sale. It has an electric faux fireplace built in, so it'll bring some seriously cozy vibes to your living room.

More sales to shop

Macy's: Macy's is currently offering discounts of up to 50% on fashion and home essentials. Plus, you can score up to an extra 20% off when you use the code VDAY .

. Skinstore: You can save up to 30% on beauty favorites from First Aid Beauty, T3, PCA Skin and more when you use the code COUNTDOWN at checkout.

at checkout. Old Navy: You can get 25% off your entire order at Old Navy — no code required.

Casper: You can save up to 40% on select mattresses and up to 50% on select bedding on the Casper site.

Helix: You can save $100 on any mattress with the code PRESDAY100 .

. Purple: Get up to $700 off a Purple mattress ahead of President’s Day.

Tuft & Needle: Through Feb. 21, you can score 20% off a Tuft & Needle mattress.

